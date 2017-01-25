Alabama Football Has A New Kicker

Alabama Football Received its 25th commitment for 2017. Joseph Bulovas brings a strong leg to the Tide.

Alabama Football added another 2017 commitment this morning. Check out his announcement below from Twitter.

I am extremely Blessed and excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Alabama!!! #RollTide #TeamSailer pic.twitter.com/FFTM8RUDfe — Joseph Bulovas (@JosephBulovas9) January 25, 2017

Bulovas is from Mandeville, LA. He de-committed from Georgia Tech earlier this week. Rivals ranked Bulovas as the #1 place-kicker in the nation. All the other recruiting entities have him in the top ten kickers in the nation. Check out the LONG kick in the video below:

Here is another video showing Bulovas’ punting skills.

The exodus of players from Louisana to the Crimson Tide continues with Bulovas. Cajun faithful must be wondering about the long maintained perception that Ed Orgeron is a top recruiter. Nick Saban maintains great success recruiting Louisiana.

Will that continue over the next few days with Phidarian Mathis and Todd Harris?

