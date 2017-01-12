Alabama Football Early Enrollees Have Opportunity

Alabama football must replace a minimum of 13 starters in 2017.Twelve aspiring players chose to enroll early, hoping to fill key positions.

Coach Nick Saban will be looking for players to emerge as starters or key backups at quarterback; wide receiver; offensive line; defensive line; linebacker; and safety. Additionally, the 2017 team will have new starters at long snapper and place kicker.

According to Scout recruiting ratings, the twelve new Tiders include four 5-star recruits and six 4-star recruits. The 5-stars are: RB Najee Harris (#1 recruit in the nation); LB Dylan Moses; OT Alex Leatherwood; and DE Isaiah Buggs (#2 JC recruit in the nation.)

The 4-stars are: OT Elliott Baker; TE Major Tennison; ATH Chadarius Townsend; WR Tyrell Shavers; WR Jerry Jeudy; and QB Tua Tagovailoa. Also enrolling early are CB Kyriq McDonald; and LS Thomas Fletcher.

Throughout his Alabama tenure, Nick Saban has given first-year players the opportunity to compete for spots in the playing rotation. Eleven of the twelve early enrollees will compete at positions where the Tide needs depth or new starters.

Alabama’s most highly ranked recruit, Najee Harris will compete with a deep group of running backs. Like all his teammates, Harris will have to earn his way into the playing rotation.

When the first spring practice drills begin, no one in this touted group will have any stars. But they will have the opportunity to learn how to be a champion. If they prove to possess the competitive character the Alabama program demands, an opportunity should be their only expectation.

