Alabama Football: Big Recruiting Weekend Update

Alabama Football Big Recruiting Weekend loaded with top players. The Tide looking to fill limited available slots.

News from the weekend:

As expected Jahavonte Dean, CB from Texas, de-committed. Alabama was no longer actively pursuing Dean and this change frees up a much-needed slot. Alabama’s priorities at DB are Todd Harris, who is visiting this weekend and C.J. Henderson, who is visiting Florida.

Hunter Brannon, OL from Cullman, was a surprise visitor. Brannon received a recent offer from Lane Kiffin at FAU. Often mentioned as a gray-shirt possibility, Brannon is sticking with his verbal commitment to the Tide. He is considering taking other visits.

Henry Ruggs, WR from Montgomery is being encouraged to move up his announcement. Alabama wants Ruggs and prefers he not wait until Signing Day. Only rumor at this point, but Ruggs may be willing to announce for the Tide in the next few days.

Future Tide QB, Mac Jones was helping to close Ruggs last night.

Good news is anticipated on Chris Allen, LB from Baton Rouge. Allen is an Alabama verbal commit, but LSU is pushing him to flip and he visited the Tigers last weekend.

There is also good news on two players who intended to enroll at Alabama earlier this month. Chris Kirschner of SEC Country reported yesterday that safeties Daniel Wright and Xavier McKinney are expected to enroll by February 13th. https://www.seccountry.com/alabama/alabama-recruiting-daniel-wright-enrollment

Here’s a couple of tweets from last night showing Dylan Moses and LaBryan Ray trying out Crimson colors.

Check back tonight for more information on Alabama's Big Recruiting Weekend.

