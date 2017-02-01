Alabama Football 2017 Signee: Mac Jones

Alabama Football has built an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with Quarterback signee, Mac Jones.

Mac Jones: 6’ 3”, 185 lbs.

Pro-Style Quarterback

Bolles School – Jacksonville, FL

Mac Jones originally committed to Kentucky and the Wildcats never gave up trying to sign him. Jones had more than twenty offers, including Ole Miss, Florida, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arizona State and Cal.

For the past several weeks, Jones has been active in the recruitment of other players, most notably wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Jones is considered a pro-style QB. He is a pocket passer who can tuck it and run if needed. He has a fluid throwing motion and consistent accuracy.

Check out this video:

Jones appears to have a full package of skills. He looks calm and confident in the pocket. He can check off to multiple receivers. He is mobile enough to buy time or run the ball. He has good accuracy on his passes. It is hard to find any serious weaknesses in his game.

In order to absorb SEC pounding, he will need to add another 20-25 pounds. Putting on that much weight will probably require a redshirt season. Jones has already said he is open to sitting out his freshman year.

Beyond his obvious physical talents, Mac Jones also impresses through his confidence. Not many highly sought high school quarterbacks would be willing to compete with Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. All indications are Jones looks forward to fighting his way up the Tide depth chart.

From this fan’s perspective, Alabama is fortunate to have three talented and high character young men at the quarterback position. I hope they all get their chance to join the long list of great Alabama QB’s.

Alabama fans welcome Mac Jones to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

