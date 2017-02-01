Alabama Football 2017 New Players: VanDarius Cowan

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with Crimson Tide signee, linebacker, VanDarius Cowan.

VanDarius Cowan: 6’ 4”, 225 lbs.

Linebacker

Scout rating 5-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Palm Beach Gardens High School – Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Alabama Football Recruiting got an early start on NSD with VanDarius Cowan. Cowan had over thirty offers, including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Clemson, FSU, Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and USC.

Cowan has all the physical tools to match the most recent Tide profile of size and importantly speed to counter run/option quarterbacks.

Here is a recent photo of Cowan with Alabama coaches Derrick Ansley and Jeremy Pruitt.

Check out this video of Cowan in action:

Cowan has the size and speed to contribute in 2017, especially on special teams. He may have to wait his turn for significant playing time at linebacker but Cowan has the potential to be a great Crimson Tide player.

Alabama fans welcome VanDarius Cowan to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on