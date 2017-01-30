Alabama Football 2017 New Players: Najee Harris

Alabama Football has built the foundation of an outstanding class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, Najee Harris.

Najee Harris: 6′ 3″, 225 lbs.

Running Back – Consensus: 5 star

Nation’s Top Player Rankings: Scout – #1 Overall ; Rivals – #1 Overall; 247 Sports – #3 Overall

Antioch High School – Antioch, CA

Alabama Football has no shortage of running backs. The four who got the most snaps in 2016 all return. Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and Josh Jacobs were impressive, each of them averaged over 6 yards per carry. In a limited role due to an early injury, B. J. Emmons also did quite well.

In the 2017 recruiting cycle it is not as though Alabama had a big need to fill. Alabama chose to add to the stable, adding Najee Harris and Brian Robinson. It will be some competition as the six running backs battle to be in the top three in the Tide’s 2017 rotation.

At Alabama, not even the nation’s #1 rated running back recruit, is given anything but opportunity. Opportunity to be challenged, to compete, to learn how to work as a champion. Many 5-star recruits look for more. Playing time matters and some expect a guarantee they can start. The Alabama recruiting machine filters out those “me first” guys. Plenty of other schools are glad to accept them.

Najee Harris could have chosen any school. Many head coaches would have gladly guaranteed him a starting role. But Harris chose to join a deep Alabama backfield, knowing full well his 5 stars would gain him nothing in Tuscaloosa.

That Harris chose the most demanding path available tells us much about the young man. Coaches knew he had the size and the speed. Over the next few months, we will learn if he has the dedication, work ethic, and toughness.

Take a look at some Najee Harris highlights:

Alabama fans welcome Najee Harris to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on