Alabama Football 2017 New Players: Isaiah Buggs

Alabama Football has built the foundation of an outstanding class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, Isaiah Buggs.

Isaiah Buggs: 6′ 5″, 290 lbs.

Defensive End

Scout rating: 5-star – Rivals rating: 5-star – 247 Sports rating: 4-star

Mississippi Gulf Coast CC – Rushton, LA

Alabama football needed defensive lineman for 2017. Isaiah Buggs’ early enrollment was step one in filling that need.

Buggs was the nation’s #1 Junior College defensive end. He is expected to be an integral part of next season’s playing rotation.

Buggs was heavily recruited by LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi Sate and other top programs.

Buggs is very athletic. Basketball was his primary sport until midway through high school. Buggs combines speed and strength and can stuff runs as well as rush QB’s.

Take a look at this highlight video:

IasiahBuggs is likely to excel on the football field at Alabama. He has off-the-field talents as well. Watch this Renaissance man showcase his artistic ability and charm a very important member of the Alabama Crimson Tide team.

Coach like what the hell is really going on ????????❗️❗️ #TalentedGuy pic.twitter.com/nHG51fVTNb — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 25, 2017

Isaiah Buggs will still have to earn his football playing time. No amount of charming Miss Terry will promote him to Alabama’s regular defensive rotation.

The Alabama trainers might want to be especially careful taping Bugg’s talented fingers. After all, keeping Miss Terry is important to us all.

This article originally appeared on