Alabama Football 2017 New Players: Dylan Moses

Alabama Football has built the foundation of an outstanding class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, Dylan Moses.

Dylan Moses: 6′ 2″, 225 lbs.

Linebacker

Scout rating: 5-star – Rivals rating: 5-star – 247 Sports rating: 5-star

IMG Academy – Baton Rouge, LA

Parade Magazine 2017 National Player of the Year

Alabama Football, and some other, less deserving college football programs, proclaims the school is Linebacker U.

Many top programs can boast a history of top linebackers. But try as you may, none of those line-backing histories will match the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After NSD we will have more time to discuss the history of “Alabama Alphas” – here is a clue, most of them have been linebackers.

Dylan Moses may be the next one that fits the exemplary Crimson Tide mold. He has speed. He has size. He is brimming with confidence. He certainly looks the part.

Dylan Moses wins Parade Magazine’s National Player of the Year Award for the 2017 signing class. pic.twitter.com/cmj3mx0cXC — Live 4 Saturdays (@Sabear_) January 26, 2017

Let’s take a look at some highlights:

Here’s another one:

We could string together a bunch of these highlight videos and they would all show pretty much the same thing. Dylan Moses being a dominant football player. But they would do nothing to qualify young Mr. Moses for our upcoming list of “Alabama Alphas.”

He will get the opportunity to prove himself soon enough. There are some very gifted and determined Tide players ahead of him. He will be pushed as he fights his way up the depth chart. Like every player in the Saban era, he will have to earn his way.

Is Dylan Moses destined to become another of Alabama’s great linebackers? It is going to be fun to watch.

Alabama fans welcome Dylan Moses to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

