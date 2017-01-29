Alabama Football 2017 New Players: Chadarius Townsend

Alabama Football has built the foundation of an outstanding class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, Chadarius Townsend.

Chadarius Townsend: 6’, 185 lbs.

Athlete

Scout rating: 4-star – Rivals rating: 4-star – 247 Sports rating: 4-star

Tanner High School – Tanner, AL

Chadarius Townsend was a touchdown scoring machine playing quarterback at Tanner High School. Alabama Football has plenty of position options with Chadarius. He could play on either side of the ball at Alabama. Townsend will remind Alabama fans of Ardarius Stewart.

Townsend visited Auburn prior to committing to Alabama in July 2015. Florida offered Townsend last summer, but Townsend never seriously considered any other schools.

He made numerous visits to Alabama before enrolling this month. Chadarius’ father, Dale Townsend never really plugged into the normal recruiting whirlwind. Josh Bean, wrote a funny Townsend recruiting story, “Chadarius laughs about a visit to Alabama in which his dad referred to Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin as “Coach Lashley” in a face-to-face conversation, mistaking him for Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashley. “He started turning red,” Dale said. “I took a picture and thought, ‘Why is he turning red?”

It didn’t matter. Chadarius was all-Alabama and Alabama was sold on him.

Check out these highlights:

Those highlights show Townsend is a dynamic athlete. Alabama offensive and defensive coaches may not agree on where Townsend best fits the Tide.

Alabama fans will enjoy following Chadarius’ progress on offense or defense or both.

