Alabama Football 2017 New Players: Alex Leatherwood

Alabama Football has built the foundation of an outstanding class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee: Alex Leatherwood.

Alex Leatherwood: 6′ 5″, 320 lbs.

Offensive Tackle

Scout rating: 5 stars – Rivals rating: 5 stars – 247 Sports rating: 5 stars

Booker T. Washington High School – Pensacola, FL

Alabama Football is always looking for elite offensive linemen. The Tide got one in Alex Leatherwood.

All of the major recruit evaluation groups rate Alex Leatherwood as one of the top ten overall prospects in the nation. Rivals and 247 Sports project him the #1 OT in the nation.

Leatherwood also took official visits to Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Georgia. It has been reported that Leatherwood played a contributing role in convincing offensive linemen Elliot Baker and Jedrick Wells to choose Alabama.

Take a look at these highlights:

Alabama has an immediate need for a starter at tackle with Cam Robinson moving to the NFL. It is possible that 2016 freshman, Jonah Williams may move from right to left tackle. Leatherwood may be one of those few exceptional freshmen to seize control of the left tackle slot during spring and fall camps. Whichever side the two tackles occupy, it is hard to not project Leatherwood as a starter.

Check out this video:

Check Leatherwood’s quick feet in the first three reps of the video below:

Following in the steps of an Outland Trophy winner would be a huge task for any freshman. Alabama has consistently fielded future NFL quality left tackles for the last decade. Andre Smith, James Carpenter, Barrett Jones, Cyrus Kouandjio, and Cam Robinson had great Alabama careers. Only Andre Smith and Cam Robinson started at left tackle as freshmen. James Carpenter started in his first season with the Tide but he was a junior college transfer.

It may be too much to expect Alex Leatherwood to make an immediate impact at left tackle. Don’t be surprised, though, if he starts somewhere on the offensive line against FSU.

