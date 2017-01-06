Alabama Dynasty Is Already The Greatest Of All Time

Nick Saban’s current Alabama Dynasty is already the greatest college football dynasty of all time.

10 years ago, we were sitting in front of our televisions, watching Nick Saban give his introductory press conference, wondering what this guy was really going to do with Alabama program. Little did we know that moment he was hired would create the best dynasty Alabama has ever seen.

“I want you to know that it will be our goal to give you the kind of football program…the kind of football team that you can be proud of and that will complement the tradition that this institution has been so proud of through the years.”

Those were one of the first few phrases that Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said in his introductory press conference on January 4th, 2007. Since then, Alabama has won 4 national championship titles, 5 SEC championships and has sent many players to the NFL to eventually become 1st round draft picks. I’d say that’s the very definition of being “proud” of this team.

Now, Alabama is only days away from contending for their 5th National Title and Saban’s 6th. But, there is one argument you can already make before the game even kicks off: This is the greatest dynasty in Alabama history.

That statement may sound like “bragging” and “trash talk” right before a big game, but that is not the intent. The point is that this is greatest dynasty no matter the result on Monday.

First off, let’s start with the obvious national title runs. Alabama won it’s first three titles in BCS era. If anybody has forgotten, the BCS was a system where the top two teams would play in the national championship and that was it. Alabama appeared in three games and won all three. The Crimson Tide knocked off Texas in the Rose Bowl in 2009 by knocking out Colt McCoy. In 2011, they shut out LSU in the Mercedes Superdome in New Orleans. And finally, in 2012, Alabama soundly defeated Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.

Then, the transition happened. After the 2013 season, the FBS division of football moved to the 4-team playoff system. This didn’t stop Alabama, however, as the Tide is the only team to make it into the playoff each of the three years. And Alabama claimed their first national title in the Playoff era in 2015 with a 45-40 classic win over Clemson.

