Alabama DB Deionte Thompson arrested in Texas assault case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama safety Deionte Thompson has been arrested in connection with a spring break assault in Texas.

Thompson was booked into the Tuscaloosa County jail Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Department Web site. The listed charge was fugitive from justice.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Major Douglas Hudson said Friday his department issued warrants against the 20-year-old Thompson and three others for felony aggravated assault. Thompson, Morris Joseph, Rufus Joseph and Daletredricc Wlfford are suspects in the March 18 incident in Crystal Beach.

Hudson said 18-year-old Noah Frillou was knocked unconscious, sustaining several broken bones in his face and a concussion.

Coach Nick Saban said Friday Alabama is still gathering the facts. He excused the third-year sophomore from Friday’s scrimmage ”to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter.”

KBMT-TV first reported the warrants .

—

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org