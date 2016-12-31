Watch Alabama’s defense come up huge with a pick-six against Washington

Alabama’s offense was struggling to score in the first half of the Peach Bowl on Saturday, so the Crimson Tide defense stepped up – scoring its 11th TD of the season.

Washington QB Jake Browning was under pressure and scrambling late in the second quarter when he tried to throw the ball away – but threw it into the arms of linebacker Ryan Anderson. Anderson then took it 26 yards to the end zone.

That pick-six gave Bama a 17-7 lead heading into halftime, as well as 17 unanswered points. And it ended an impressive streak for Browning – at a most inopportune time and location for the Huskies.

The winner of the Peach Bowl will face the winner of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl (Clemson or Ohio State) for the national championship on Jan. 9. The Crimson Tide are seeking their second consecutive championship and fifth under head coach Nick Saban.