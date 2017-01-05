Nick Saban gushes about Alabama’s practice performance under Steve Sarkisian

Despite the change in offensive coordinators in the week leading up to the national championship game, it appears to be business as usual for Alabama.

Lane Kiffin’s surprising exit on Monday opened the door a bit earlier than expected for Steve Sarkisian, who had been expected to replace Kiffin at season’s end. But head coach Nick Saban says the transition has been a smooth one thus far.

Asked how the players have responded to Sarkisian during practice this week, Saban had nothing but positives to share. Via al.com:

“Very well. It’s been excellent. Very positive and upbeat. …

“Practice has been good. Energy level is good. Attitude’s been really, really good.”

The top-ranked Crimson Tide struggled offensively in Saturday’s 24-7 Peach Bowl win over the Washington Huskies, but were aided by a huge night (180 rushing yards, two TDs) from Bo Scarbrough. However, the win featured only 57 passing yards for Bama QB Jalen Hurts, just 17 points from the offense and, according to Saban, 25 offensive plays that resulted in negative yardage.

Two days later, Kiffin, who accepted the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic three weeks earlier, was out as offensive coordinator is what was called a “mutual decision.” Enter Sarkisian.

The final hurdle for 14-0 Alabama to clear en route to a second consecutive national title (and a fifth overall for Saban) is Clemson on Monday night. It will be a rematch of last season’s title game, which the Tide won 45-40.