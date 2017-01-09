How many national championships has Nick Saban won?

Alabama coach Nick Saban will try to capture his sixth national championship on Monday night when the Crimson Tide face the Clemson Tigers.

Saban won his first national championship with LSU in 2003, when the Tigers split the title with USC. Saban has won four national titles with Alabama—in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

This year's title game is a rematch of last year, when Alabama beat Clemson in a thrilling 45–40 game in Glendale, Ariz.

If Saban wins this year's national championship, he'll tie legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant for the most all-time with six. Saban is currently tied for second place with Bernie Bierman and Howard Jones.

Alabama enters Monday night with a 14–0 record.

This article originally appeared on