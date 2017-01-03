Nick Saban clears up speculation about Lane Kiffin still having any input at Alabama

Despite what Lane Kiffin might believe, his break with Alabama is a clean and final one.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban made the surprising announcement on Monday that Kiffin was out as offensive coordinator and that Steve Sarkisian would handle the play-calling duties in the national championship game against the Clemson Tigers on Monday night.

This came on the heels of the Tide’s underwhelming offensive performance in their win over the Washington Huskies in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. And, of course, on the heels of Kiffin accepting the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic a few weeks ago.

Despite that announcement, Kiffin appeared on ESPN’s “Mike and Mike” on Tuesday morning and expressed hope that he still would be allowed on the Alabama sideline or in the press box on Monday.

However, Saban quickly put an end to that possibility on Tuesday afternoon:

Nick Saban says Lane Kiffin will not be part of/around team on Monday. "That’s not something we’re interested in pursuing." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 3, 2017

Case closed. If Kiffin is going to attend Monday’s game against Clemson, he’ll have to buck up for a ticket.