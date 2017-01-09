Alabama Crimson Tide Leads Clemson 14-7 at Halftime of National Championship

Alabama Crimson Tide leads Clemson 14-7 at halftime of the National Championship Game. Bo Scarbrough leads Alabama with 76 yards and 2 touchdowns

The Alabama Crimson Tide jumped out to a 14-0 lead on two Bo Scarbrough touchdown runs. After a sluggish start, Clemson narrowed the gap to 14-7, with an 87-yard drive, midway in the 2nd quarter. Deshaun Watson finished the drive with an eight- yard run.

Alabama’s defense stymied Watson and the Tigers for most of the half. Both teams have almost equal offensive yardage, but Clemson got most of theirs on one wide-out screen and long run after the catch.

Jalen Hurts had limited success passing, going 7-16, for 40 yards.

Alabama’s physical defense sacked Watson twice and maintained pressure on him for most of the half. Clemson has not been able to establish a running game. Clemson made one turnover, a fumble by Watson after a bad snap, recovered by Ryan Anderson.

Halftime normally leads to defensive adjustments for the Tide, but it may be the offense looking for some tweaks to counter the aggressive Clemson defense.

Clemson will receive the kickoff to start the 3rd quarter.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is a half of football away from repeating as National Champions and gaining their fifth national title in eight seasons.

