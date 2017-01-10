Alabama Crimson Tide comes up short in National Championship Game. Last-second Clemson touchdown clinches championship.

The Alabama Crimson Tide had its dreams of a repeat national championship shattered by a Clemson team who avenged last year’s loss in the big game.

Alabama started strong. Clemson finished stronger.

There were heroics aplenty from both sides.

Alabama was hampered by a second half injury to Bo Scarbrough. Despite losing the Tide’s latest bell cow, Jalen Hurt made two big plays to regain the lead with 2:07 left. It was a stellar comeback from the freshman, but it was not enough.

Showing great resolve while facing a blitzing Tide defense, Deshaun Watson and the Tigers stood tall. A short touchdown pass with1 second remaining, broke Crimson hearts and thrust the 2016 Clemson Tigers into college football history.

A game that was a defensive battle for more than half. turned into a shootout late. Alabama fought bravely but came up short. On 14 days and nights of 2016, the Crimson Tide was a great team. On one night in 2017, the Tide was still great, but Clemson was greater.

Alabama, never short on rivalry opponents, can now add the Clemson Tigers to the list.

