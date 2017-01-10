Report: Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough broke a bone in his leg during loss to Clemson

The Crimson Tide were rolling toward a second consecutive national championship Monday before the momentum shifted in the fourth quarter. And it certainly didn’t help that Alabama lost its most productive offensive weapon when running back Bo Scarbrough left the game in the third quarter.

After being taken to the locker room for further examination, Scarbrough eventually returned to the Alabama sideline – but never returned to the game. And now we know why, as Scarbrough reportedly suffered a broken bone in his right leg.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough suffered broken bone in lower right leg last night @ClowESPN reports — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 10, 2017

Before the injury, Scarbrough rushed for 93 yards and two TDs, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. It was reminiscent of his Peach Bowl performance when he scorched the Washington Huskies for 180 yards and two TDs.

Without Scarbrough in the backfield, the Tide weren’t nearly as effective. Damien Harris became the primary back but finished with just 24 rushing yards in the 35-31 loss to Clemson.