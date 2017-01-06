Alabama, Clemson arrive for playoff rematch

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Alabama and Clemson are back at the College Football Playoff championship game, and ready for a rematch.

The Crimson Tide landed about noon on Friday at Tampa International Airport. The Tigers weren’t far behind , touching down around 4 p.m.

Clemson is eager to complete some unfinished business after losing a thriller 45-40 to Alabama last year. Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney said the trip to Tampa is a culmination of a yearlong quest to get back to the title game.

Swinney said the team wants to finish ”with no regrets.”

Alabama’s plane rolled into Tampa with a flag with its signature script A flying out of the pilot’s window. The Alabama contingent descended the steps waving crimson and white pom poms.

The teams play for the national championship Monday night.

