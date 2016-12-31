Alabama captains turned their backs on post-coin-toss handshake with Washington

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl is getting off to a tense start.

After the coin-flip to start the game between No. 4 Washington and No. 1 Alabama, the Washington captains took a step toward the Alabama captains to shake hands.

The Crimson Tide team leaders then pulled a “not so fast.”

The Alabama captains walked away without shaking hands with their opponents, and then jogged back to their sideline.

UPDATE: The Alabama captains did shake hands with Washington players before the coin toss, but did not do so after the coin toss, when Washington went for a second handshake.

You can watch what happened here and decide for yourself.