Alabama Assistant Charged with DUI. No, its not Sarkisian.

Alabama assistant strength coach and former player Josh Chapman was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence.

Folks, there is no good reason that I should ever have to use ‘upset Nick Saban face’ as the featured picture on an article during national signing day week. Alabama is bringing in an unprecedented 7th #1 recruiting class in a row and this should be a happy time. This should be a time for family. This should be a time for coming together and celebration.

Tuscaloosa Police say they arrested former Alabama football player and current UA Asst. Strength coach Josh Chapman pic.twitter.com/BLQHOYhfmO — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) January 29, 2017

But like your cousin whose last words are always “WHAT DID I DO HUH?! WHAT DID I DO?!” after getting thrown out of family functions with a pocketful of prescription medication he stole from your Grandmother, Josh Chapman made it awkward. Instead of recruiting a new defensive Captain, Chapman recruited Captain Morgan.



Instead of headlines about the incredible effort the entire Alabama staff put forth to bring in the number one recruiting class for the 7th year in a row this week (It’s fun to type that out. Try it. Tag an Auburn fan.) I’m seeing headlines about the one guy that did something stupid.

There are no two ways about this. Drinking and driving is stupid. It kills people.

Look, we all make mistakes. Don’t be too hard on him. Remember when I said he’s like your cousin that makes Thanksgiving it awkward? He’s family. We can talk about him but don’t you dare let some Vol post this article throwing shade at Bama’s best and brightest because he failed a field sobriety test.

Tennessee shelled out 2.5 million in a Title IX lawsuit because their coaches failed a vocabulary test. “No means no.”

We can talk about him because he is our family. They can’t. Roll Tide.

