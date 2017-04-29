Agnew, Saubert drafted out of Pioneer League

(STATS) – Ah hail the … Pioneer Football League?

Yup, one of the two non-scholarship leagues in the FCS doubled its number of all-time NFL Draft picks on Saturday in the fifth round when the Detroit Lions picked San Diego corner back Jamal Agnew at 165 and the Atlanta Falcons chose Drake tight end Eric Saubert at 174.

The PFL formed in 1993. Prior to Saturday, the league’s only draft selections were San Diego quarterback Josh Johnson (Tampa Bay, 2008, eighth round) and Marist defensive lineman Terrence Fede (Miami, 2014, seventh round).

Agnew is undersized at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, but he’s fast and aggressive. He had 11 career interceptions and helped the Toreros win the 2016 league title and post the PFL’s first-ever FCS playoff win.

The 6-5, 253-pound Saubert had some problems with dropped passes in college, but his potential is believed to have a high ceiling. He finished his career with 190 receptions, 2,253 receiving yards and 21 touchdown catches, including 10 as a senior. He made the 2016 STATS FCS All-America second team.