Adoree’ Jackson Leaves USC For NFL Draft, Social Media Reacts

USC Twitter lit up with reaction, well-wishes and reflection after junior cornerback-returner-receiver Adoree’ Jackson declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.

The long wait to find out Adoree’ Jackson’s NFL draft decision ended finally ended on Monday, the deadline to declare.

It wasn’t much of a surprise when Jackson finally came out and announced that he will leave USC for the pros after three seasons in Troy, but the news prompted plenty of response on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction on Twitter from players, media and fans:

Forever A Trojan. Thank You and Love you pic.twitter.com/GYwgvfxv8l — Adoree’ Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 16, 2017

All-American Adoree’ Jackson announced that he will enter the #NFLDraft. Thank you @AdoreeKnows. We enjoyed every moment. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/vwvSCj1NDU — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 16, 2017

Congrats To My Guy @AdoreeKnows It’s Been Real! Came In Together, Leaving Together pic.twitter.com/h0oMwlGNzH — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 16, 2017

Don’t tell him the sky is the limit when there are footsteps on the moon! STRIVE FOR GREATNESS! #HomeofChampions #NFLBound pic.twitter.com/k7buoOByHK — Serra Football (@Serra__Football) January 16, 2017

#D1Bound SALUTE to the Serra @AdoreeKnows who is headed for the NFL. A proven baller on every level. pic.twitter.com/dBMpnj1OUN — #D1Bound Nation. (@SportsRecruits) January 16, 2017

In 2014, just 2 games into his #USC career, Adoree’Jackson predicted he’d do spectacular things and be an NFL corner. He wasn’t wrong pic.twitter.com/GCfMo9xqg9 — Connor McGlynn (@cmcglynn48) January 16, 2017

I once interviewed Adoree’ while he was wearing a Burger King gold crown on the Serra bleachers. Time flies https://t.co/laxta8yV7r — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 16, 2017

USC fan’s look at Adoree’ the way Gosling looks at Emma Stone at the end of La La Land. Sad he’s moving on but happy he was there at all. — Saman Djabbari (@samandjabbari) January 16, 2017

Some quick addition has Adoree’ at 15 touchdowns on 187 touches in his USC career. Wow. — Dan Greenspan (@DanGreenspan) January 16, 2017

Ending a college career with a Rose Bowl W ain’t a bad way to go #AdoreeKnows https://t.co/7MOKJWUtJj — Jacob Freedman (@Jacob_Freedman) January 16, 2017

It’s a very deep draft for defensive backs but Adoree’ will impress at the combine. Likely Day 2 pick with a chance to sneak into the first. — Jackson Safon (@JacksonSafon) January 16, 2017

Adoree’ Jackson leaves @USC_Athletics as the schools’ all-time kickoff return leader with 2,141 yards. https://t.co/8t6n2W2sxE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2017

Adoree’ Jackson’s career is fascinating to me. Because while he achieved everything he could imagine, you can’t help but wonder what if… — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) January 16, 2017

#NotreDame won’t face Juju Smith-Schuster or Adoree Jackson next season. Two ridiculous talents. Excited for their future in the NFL. https://t.co/B8K5sGvKve — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 16, 2017

Adoree Jackson declares for the NFL Draft. Tremendous Athlete currently a late 1st/Early 2nd guy https://t.co/tUcO5cZNvZ — Jared Tokarz (@NFLDraftInsider) January 16, 2017

Congrats to my guy @AdoreeKnows for declaring today. Going to be a stud in the league, hopefully with #RaiderNation #USCToTheNFL pic.twitter.com/9GACdgRZh8 — Benny Ehrenberg (@bennyehrenberg) January 16, 2017

Adoree Jackson was always willing to speak to the media, win or lose. And patiently answered all questions. Class athlete for #USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) January 16, 2017

Consensus All-American, Thorpe Award winner, #USC career kick return leader, 15 career TDs in 4 different ways. Here’s Adoree’s final bow pic.twitter.com/6onaB12aSQ — Connor McGlynn (@cmcglynn48) January 16, 2017

@AdoreeKnows Thank you for three amazing years at #USC, we’re gonna miss you. You’re going to crush it in the NFL. Good luck and #FightOn! ✌ — USC Psycho (@uscpsycho) January 16, 2017

All my wife wanted for Christmas was your jersey, and she got it. Thanks @AdoreeKnows for everything. You’ll be missed greatly! #Projan https://t.co/7PTA0fkrXc — Me (@18_4_LIFE) January 16, 2017

Thank you @AdoreeKnows for always representing the Trojan family with class on and off the field. You just became my favorite NFL player. https://t.co/au7pMysoRY — Daren Flam (@dflam46) January 16, 2017

Jackson leaves USC as one of just two Thorpe Award winners in school history. He also holds school records for kickoff returns and return touchdowns overall.

