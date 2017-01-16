Adoree’ Jackson Leaves USC For NFL Draft, Social Media Reacts

USC Twitter lit up with reaction, well-wishes and reflection after junior cornerback-returner-receiver Adoree’ Jackson declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.

The long wait to find out Adoree’ Jackson’s NFL draft decision ended finally ended on Monday, the deadline to declare.

It wasn’t much of a surprise when Jackson finally came out and announced that he will leave USC for the pros after three seasons in Troy, but the news prompted plenty of response on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction on Twitter from players, media and fans:

Jackson leaves USC as one of just two Thorpe Award winners in school history. He also holds school records for kickoff returns and return touchdowns overall.

