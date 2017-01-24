ACC Releases Official 2017 Football Schedule

The ACC and Duke Football released the Blue Devils’ finalized schedule for the upcoming college football season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the official 2017 football schedule for all the member institutions. Duke Football will have a challenging set of games this season as they look to improve from last year and return to the postseason.

The Blue Devils will host seven home games in Wallace Wade Stadium against North Carolina Central (9/2), Northwestern (9/9), Baylor (9/16), Miami (9/29), Florida State (10/14), Pittsburgh (10/21), and Georgia Tech (11/18). They will travel to UNC (9/23), Virginia (10/7), Virginia Tech (10/28), Army (11/11), and Wake Forest (11/25).

There will be several interesting things to look out for on Duke’s schedule this fall. First, every opponent on the 2017 schedule appeared in a bowl game this past postseason. The Duke-UNC rivalry game is also surprisingly early in the season in Week 4 for their first conference game. Additionally, the Blue Devils will host a Friday night ACC contest against the Hurricanes that will most likely be nationally televised. Check out the full schedule here and game times will be set at a later date.

Duke Football finished 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the ACC last season, ending their streak of consecutive bowl games. The Blue Devils suffered from injuries to a number key players and inexperience at positions. David Cutcliffe will look to get the program back on track as they prepare for a difficult schedule in the fall.

