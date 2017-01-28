ACC Football: Top Five Conference Games of 2017 Season

The ACC announced their 2017 football schedule earlier this week – now we take a look at some of the marquee matchups between conference teams.

In just over seven months, the 14 members teams of the ACC will kick off their 2017 season. However, while the season will get underway for all teams on the weekend of August 31st through September 4th, conference play won’t start until the second week of the season when two league games will take place.

When it is all said and done, 55 conference games will take place that will decide what two teams will meet in the ACC Championship Game come December 2nd – and possibly if the conference sends a team to the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight season.

There are several marquee games that jump off the schedule when it comes to conference contests – including several featuring our very own Florida State Seminoles. Here’s a look at the top five games between ACC foes during the 2017 season.

No. 5 – Louisville at Florida State (October 21st)

It wasn’t pretty for FSU last season when the two teams met in Kentucky – in fact, I’m pretty sure Lamar Jackson just scored another touchdown on the ‘Noles defense. In a revenge game for the Seminoles, you can expect that they will give Jackson and a reloading Cardinals team a taste of their own medicine and reclaim their spot as a conference power.

The teams couldn’t have finished the 2016 in much different ways. While FSU finished on a five game winning streak that included wins over Florida and Michigan, Louisville finished on a three game losing streak that included losses to Kentucky and a blowout defeat to LSU in the bowl game. Momentum means plenty and Florida State has it entering 2017.

No. 4 – Clemson at Louisville (September 16th)

In spite of the Cardinals’ downhill turn at the end of the season, they are going to be in a solid spot since they get one of their two hardest games out of the way early on. This ACC, by putting the game in this date, is rewarding both teams for being the (record wise) best in the conference last season.

In reality, it’s going to be interesting to see what the Clemson Tigers will look like after the third week of the season. After starting off with a cupcake in the opener, they will host the Auburn Tigers in the first challenge of the year. Still, this will be the first road game and the first chance to really see life after Deshaun Watson.

No. 3 – Miami at Florida State (September 16th)

Pop quiz: if you take away season openers between the ‘Noles and ‘Canes, when was the last time they started the season this early? The answer takes us all the way back to this same exact date in 1972. That’s right…the ACC has no appreciation for this rivalry and played it far earlier than it should be slated.

That fact aside, it’s going to be interesting for the Seminoles since they will have a second challenge so early in the season, just two weeks after facing Alabama. For Miami, playing two cupcakes before should give them confidence to think they can end their seven game losing streak in this series – until they realize they will be breaking in a new quarterback.

No. 2 – Virginia Tech at Miami (November 4th)

Before my fellow Seminoles start sending the hate mail on putting this one ahead of FSU’s game with the Hurricanes let me explain. With North Carolina losing a boatload of talent from their 2016, the only two teams that have a legit shot of winning the Coastal Division at this point will meet inside a likely half empty Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

Last season, Mark Richt’s team limped into the commonwealth and were beaten pretty easily by a Hokies team that kept Brad Kaaya on the ground most of the game. With this game surrounded by a trip to Chapel Hill and hosting Notre Dame, Richt will need to keep his team focused on their chance to finally win something in the ACC.

No. 1 – Florida State at Clemson (November 11th)

Yes, I get it…there was absolutely no suspense in this one and you could have known it was going to be the top game even before you started reading. Still, there are plenty of reasons as to WHY this may be the best game not just in the ACC, but the entire country.

Both teams lose incredible amounts of talent on both sides of the ball (FSU losing Dalvin Cook and DeMarcus Walker, Clemson parting with Deshaun Watson and Ben Boulware), but will still be ranked in the preseason top 10 and be mentioned as potential playoff teams for the 2017 season.

The ‘Noles without a doubt have the tougher road of the two when it comes to the schedule this coming season. Playing Alabama and Miami in the first three weeks along with Louisville in mid-October provides plenty of land mines – while Clemson has road games at Louisville and Virginia Tech, but not much more before this showdown.

The past eight seasons, the winner of this game has gone on to win the Atlantic Division – and the last six seasons, the winner has brought home the conference crown. With all due respect to other teams like the Cardinals, Hokies, and Hurricanes…2017 doesn’t feel like it will be a different story when it comes to that stat.

Honorable Mention: Louisville at North Carolina (Sept. 9), North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Oct. 21), Miami at North Carolina (Oct. 28)

