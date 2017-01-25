ACC football: Most underrated incoming 2017 recruits

Leading up to National Signing Day we are going to be covering recruiting around the entire ACC. Here are the most underrated incoming freshman.

The ACC is currently the flavor of the month in the college football world. With Clemson winning the 2016 National Championship and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson winning the Heisman Trophy, the ACC is arguably the best conference in the country at the moment.

Success on the field inevitably translates to success on the recruiting trail. The ACC currently has five teams ranked within the top 25 of the 247sports recruiting class rankings. Florida State leads the way with three 5-star commits followed by Clemson, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Miami. While the Seminoles have the highest ranked class in the ACC, they are not the only team bringing in game changing recruits.

Here is our list of the most underrated incoming freshman in the ACC next year.

Evidence Njoku – Miami Commit

Mark Richt has been relentless on the recruiting trail since becoming the head coach at Miami. Richt crept up the East coast to snag three-star wide receiver prospect, Evidence Njoku. While the state of New Jersey may not put out the quantity of major division one prospects as some of the larger states, there is no debating the quality of the prospects that hail from the Garden State.

Njoku had ties to the University of Miami, because of his older brother David who plays tight-end for the Hurricanes. Evidence is not the most heralded prospect in Miami’s 2017 recruiting class, however, he is one of the most promising.

At 6’4, 198 pounds, Njoku is an extremely long athlete, but, what makes him special is his speed. It is rare to find a 6’4 wide receiver who is nimble enough to return kickoffs. Njoku also displays an elite catch radius, with a ridiculous 89 inch wingspan.

In Njoku, Mark Richt is getting a big bodied receiver with the ability to separate down the field. It will be important for Evidence to continue to build upon his large frame, he could comfortably play at 215 pounds.

Sean Savoy – Virginia Tech Commit

Justin Fuente’s high powered offense gave opposing defenses fits in his first season in Blacksburg. The Hokies averaged 35 points per game in 2016. In the 2017 recruiting class, Fuente is stock piling offensive weapons to unleash on the rest of the ACC.

The Hokies traveled to Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington D.C. to snag three-star athlete prospect, Sean Savoy. The first thing that jumps out to you on film is Savoy’s elite speed, rarely if ever is he getting caught from behind.

Savoy is a dangerous wide receiver and return man, however, it appears that he will be playing defensive back at the next level. Savoy has fluid hips and he appears comfortable in his back pedal. Despite being just 5’9, Sean Savoy does not shy away from coming down in run support.

Virginia Tech is getting an extremely versatile athlete in Sean Savoy. The D.C. native will be a game changer regardless whether they use him on offense or defense.

Damarri Mathis – Pittsburgh Commit

Since taking over at Pittsburgh in 2015, head coach Pat Narduzzi has made a concerted effort to recruit the state of Florida well. In his first recruiting class Narduzzi did not sign one prospect out of the Sun Shine state; in the 2016 recruiting class the Panthers signed four prospects from the state of Florida and the Panthers currently have six commits from the state of Florida in the 2017 recruiting class.

Damarri Mathis comes to Pittsburgh from Lakeland high school in Lakeland, Florida. Mathis a three-star prospect is rangy at 5’11, 175 pounds which will serve him well in Narduzzi’s physical defense. Mathis’ best attribute is his football IQ, there are several instances of him jumping routes on film. There are few, if any high school level defensive backs that have good route recognition skills, Mathis is the exception to that rule.

Pittsburgh is getting a long, physical corner that will be ready to play from day one. Mathis’ instincts paired with his natural ability will make him a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators.

Ben Frye – Duke Commit

David Cutcliff is not know as a defensive-minded coach and he is not, however, that doesn’t mean that Duke isn’t capable of building a stout defense. The Blue Devils are on the right track with three-star defensive end prospect Ben Frye.

Ben Frye certainly looks the part at 6’3, 250 pounds. Frye follows up his appearance with a nasty streak on the field. Playing at Dublin Coffman High School in Dublin, Ohio, Frye caused havoc for opposing offenses. Frye is extremely powerful at the point of attack, routinely splitting double teams.

The one thing that Frye must work on is his explosiveness, the first step is the key to a successful pass rush and Ben Frye is slow off of the football. I still expect Frye to contribute immediately for the Blue Devils because of his strength against the run.

It will be interesting to see how David Cutcliff and his staff chose to handle Frye, because of the high powered offenses they must face early on in the 2017 season. The Bluedevils must face Northwestern, Baylor, North Carolina, and Miami all in the month of September. Frye may be a liability in passing situations early on in his career.

Kemari Averett – Louisville Commit

Louisville brings back Heisman trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson who can nearly win a game all by himself. That being said, I am sure Jackson wouldn’t mind having more weapons at his dispense. One of Jackson’s favorite targets during the 2016 season was tight-end Cole Hikutini. While Hikutini is leaving for the NFL, Jackson is getting a freak of an athlete to take his place.

Bobby Petrino and his staff did a good job of identifying and locking up three-star tight-end prospect, Kemari Averett out of Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia. Averett is a mammouth of a man at 6’7, 240 pounds, however he runs routes like a receiver half his size.

Averett has a strong pair of hands that he uses well over smaller defenders. On film Averett is playing primarily from the slot or split wide which shows he is comfortable playing in space. That being said, he will have to adjust to getting in a three-point stance and run blocking.

Bobby Petrino is known for his offensive genius, as such I expect him to mold Averett into a future All-ACC player down the road. Look out for Averett during the 2017 season.

