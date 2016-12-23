A Michigan State fan’s guide to surviving Wolverines at Christmas

It’s been a tough year for Michigan State fans, but here’s a quick and easy guide to tolerating Wolverines around the holidays.

It has been a rough year for both Spartan football and basketball — just for Michigan State fans, in general. Neither team played the way many thought they could have. It will definitely make for some awkward conversation around the dinner table, especially if family members root for Michigan.

This time last year MSU was the toast of the Big Ten in both basketball and football. The Spartans were about to play in the College Football Playoff and the basketball team was a top contender by many pundits. Fast forward a year and both teams are on a downward trend, because of transitions in each of the programs.

There is still hope for coach Tom Izzo to turn the basketball team around this season, though.

In a state that is divided in green and blue, it can make for some awkward dinner conversation. However, Spartan Avenue is here to help you survive those pesky Wolverine relatives who are excited they finally beat the Spartans in football and are unable to keep a lid on their enthusiasm.

Who can blame them? They hadn’t obtained much success against Mark Dantonio and since they lost to Ohio State (yes, Wolverine fan reading this, I know MSU lost to OSU, too) they will be clinging to that edge.

Most likely it will be after the second or third time they hit the egg nog that they will have you in their sights and a huge grin will appear on their faces. They will lock onto to you like a tractor-beam and as they make their way over to you they will no doubt be thinking of which insult to throw in your path.

Below are a few responses you may use to some Wolverine remarks:

That Jim Harbough is a great coach like you said, I mean it’s amazing how consistent he is to finishing 3rd in the Big Ten East. Congrats on that! Yes, we went 3-9 this year and that reminds me that you all went 3-9, too, a few years back. Yup, you beat us this year. Too bad you lost to OSU and lost on the Big Ten title and playoff, too, and this was supposed your year. Hey at least you beat a injured riddled Spartan squad. Next year, right? You guys have an excellent recruiting class this year and mostly every year, it’s shame you all haven’t been to the College Football Playoff yet. Michigan wins championships, eh? Tell me how is that working out for you all in the last ten years?

If you have multiple relatives and are feeling ganged up on like Devin Gardner was in 2013, then it may be time for you to hit the egg nog yourself.

It’s a rivalry and each year one team has the upper edge in some sport. Enjoy it, embrace it and, yes, even have fun with it. I know I’ll have fun with all the Wolverine fans tweeting me.

