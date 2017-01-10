5 USC Football Recruiting Needs To Sort Out Before 2017 Signing Day

USC football recruiting is swinging into gear as Signing Day 2017 approaches. What are the biggest needs for the Trojans to address before then?

The 2016 season turned out to be a great success for USC football, but sustaining the level the Trojans found in the second half of the season will require some sharp recruiting.

With the hype train rolling, it’s even more important for Clay Helton and company to close the deal on a top recruiting class to bolster the Trojan ranks going forward.

So here’s a look at five big recruiting needs for USC to sort out before Signing Day, in no particular order:

1. Keep Commitments

It’s definitely stating the obvious, but USC’s first big need is keeping the important components already in the class.

Running back isn’t a need in 2017 only because five-star Stephen Carr is in the fold. He, however, has been open about looking at all his options, even while committed to the Trojans.

If Carr were to jump ship, especially now that Najee Harris is enrolled at Alabama, the Trojans would need to bring in another body with Justin Davis graduated and Ronald Jones II likely to depart after 2017. Uncommitted St. Francis running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio could become a priority at that point, but avoiding that situation at all would be the best path.

Similarly, unexpected de-commitments from quarterback Jack Sears, predator Hunter Echols or tight end Erik Krommenhoek would throw a wrench in USC’s plans at those positions, forcing the Trojans to scramble to fill roster holes left by Max Browne and Taylor McNamara, not to mention the absence of Osa Masina and Don Hill for legal reasons.

Then there’s safety Bubba Bolden, whose commitment bolsters USC’s athleticism on defense. Though he only just re-pledged to the Trojans, the 11th hour rumors of an imminent ASU commitment suggests USC will have to sweat it out until he signs on the dotted line.

2. Offensive Tackle

USC had five dedicated offensive tackles on the roster in 2016. Two of those —Zach Banner and Chad Wheeler— are graduating, and one, Nathan Smith, just suffered an ACL injury which will keep him out until the start of the 2017 season at the earliest.

Though Chuma Edoga is a shoo-in to take one starting spot, there will be a free-for-all on the other side, with tackle Clayton Johnston and guards Toa Lobendahn, Chris Brown, Jordan Austin, Roy Hemsley or Frank Martin vying for an opportunity.

Regardless of what happens at the top, USC could use some reinforcements to fill in depth, especially with the transfer of 2016’s E.J. Price.

Already, the Trojans boast commitments from four-star Alijah Vera-Tucker and three-star Andrew Vorhees, but another body would be useful.

The big target is Phoenix-based prospect Austin Jackson, who ranks as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the class, per the 247Sport composite. Landing Jackson would give USC the haul they’re looking for and a group of highly-rated big men to build around for the future.

3. Linebacker

The Trojans are worryingly thin at both inside and outside linebacker going into 2017.

On the inside, starter Michael Hutchings and primary back up Quinton Powell have both exhausted their eligibility, leaving USC with starter Cameron Smith and reserves like Olajuwon Tucker, John Houston and Jordan Iosefa to step into bigger roles.

Each of those players is capable enough that it would be a surprise to see the Trojans turn to the 2017 class for immediate help, but Clancy Pendergast will certainly be worried to know that one or two injuries could leave the unit in dire straits.

The same could be said at outside linebacker, where the Trojans are stacked with talent but not bodies. Starters Porter Gustin and Uchenna Nwosu both return, but both could be gone at the end of the season, leaving Connor Murphy and Oluwole Betiku at the predator and not much else on the other side, especially if Tucker is needed on the inside.

On the plus side, USC has already landed a couple of prospects to help with depth, including four-star Hunter Echols and three-star Juliano Falaniko on the outside, plus early enrollee and three-star Tayler Katoa on the inside.

Even so, the Trojans could do with another body there. USC made it into four-star Texas-recruit Levi Jones’ Top 5, so there’s hope there.

4. Cornerback

USC has recruited the cornerback spot particularly well over the past few cycles, landing top recruits like Adoree’ Jackson, Iman Marshall and Jack Jones. Still, the Trojans are in need of reinforcements at the position, especially if Jackson opts to depart for the NFL.

By this time next year, Iman Marshall could also be on his way, while Jonathan Lockett’s eligibility will be used up, so adding some defensive backs in this class will be crucial.

With the de-commitment of three-star prospect Wylan Free, the Trojans don’t have any cornerbacks currently committed, but they could finish strong at the position.

Though USC missed out on five-star Darnay Holmes, four-star athlete Greg Johnson of nearby Hawkins High School is a favorite to sign with the Trojans and has the capability to play all over the field.

USC is also still in the mix for Salesian four-star Deommodore Lenoir, who shined at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl recently and is the No. 10 cornerback in the class.

5. Defensive Line

There is no greater need for USC in the 2017 recruiting class than on the defensive line, where the Trojans were already thin and are set to lose Stevie Tu’ikolovatu to graduation and Noah Jefferson to transfer. And that’s not to mention the transfer of center Khaliel Rodgers, who filled in on the defensive line for a time in 2016.

The Trojans will welcome back Kenny Bigelow from last year’s season-ending knee injury, as well as starters Rasheem Green and Malik Dorton, both looking to take the next step as a juniors.

However, behind those players, there’s minimal depth, with junior college transfer Josh Fatu, Jacob Daniel, Liam Jimmons and Kevin Scott.

Of the greatest concern, USC doesn’t have a ready-made replacement for Tu’ikolovatu, whose size and power were critical to the defense’s success.

It wouldn’t necessarily be a quick-fix, but the Trojans could give themselves a major boost with a couple of big pick ups in recruiting up front to help fill the void.

Five-star Aubrey Solomon and four-star Jay Tufele are both potential pick-ups for USC, while three-star Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa may also be in play.

With three-star defensive ends Terrance Lang and Jacob Lichtenstein already committed, the Trojans have the chance to stock up on much-needed defensive linemen. They must take it.

This article originally appeared on