5 USC Football Offseason Storylines To Watch For In 2017

USC football enters the 2017 offseason with expectations, a squad of potential break out players, transfer queries and many more storylines to follow.

Every offseason comes with equal parts excitement over the season to come and concern over the many questions that swirl while football is not being played.

For USC in 2017, that’s doubly true as the Trojans look to build on a surprisingly successful 2016 campaign, with bigger and brighter hopes on the horizon.

Here’s a look at five offseason storylines for USC football to watch in 2017:

Can USC Manage The Hype?

If the script USC seems to be following into the 2017 offseason sounds familiar, it should. Fresh off a Rose Bowl victory and a highly-ranked finish, the 2016 Trojans look an awful lot like the 2011 Trojans.

The big question now: How will they handle the hype?

Every year, USC seems to attract the attention of the hype machine. Even going into the 2016 season, the Pac-12 media voted the Trojans as their second-favorite to win the conference, despite skepticism about the hiring of Clay Helton and the poor finish to the 2015 season.

Coming into 2017, everything will be ramped up with “way-too-early” Top 25 rankings across nearly every major media property settling the Trojans in their Top 5. And even though Washington got to the playoff, it’s almost a given that USC will be picked by the media to win the conference.

That means Helton’s biggest task this offseason is keeping his team’s focus inward. The Trojans insisted that was the key to their successful run at the end of the season, drowning out the negative noise and focusing on themselves. This time, they’ll have to drown out the positive noise.

Are Redshirts Ready For Impact?

USC’s 2016 recruiting class was ranked in the top ten after all the letters of intent were faxed in, but some of the biggest gets in that group didn’t even see the field in 2016.

Six new Trojans played in Year 1 — Oluwole Betiku, Jack Jones, Connor Murphy, Michael Pittman, Jordan Iosefa and Keyshawn “Pie” Young– but of 12 four-star recruits in the class, only two saw the field as true freshmen.

That means, there’s a wave of talented players ready to make their mark on the Trojans as redshirt freshmen.

That group includes highly-rated receivers Tyler Vaughns, Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe, all of whom should have opportunities to break into the line up in 2017 after the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darreus Rogers, De’Quan Hampton and Isaac Whitney.

At running back, the gap left by Justin Davis’ graduation could open the door for Vavae Malepeai, who was on track to play as a true freshman before injuring his collarbone during fall camp.

There are also openings on the offensive line to fill with Zach Banner, Chad Wheeler and Damien Mama leaving for the NFL and Jordan Simmons being denied a sixth year of eligibility. Mater Dei’s Frank Martin could take a step up after a year of development to challenge for a role in the rotation.

Meanwhile, at safety, both C.J. Pollard and Jamel Cook, who missed most of the season with a foot injury, will fight for playing time as well.

And of course, it wouldn’t do to look at just the four-star prospects, considering the fact that three-star players like Iosefa and Young earned playing time early in their Trojan careers. Receiver Velus Jones and defensive end Liam Jimmons will be in the mix as well.

How Soon Will Key Players Return From Injury?

The Trojans are no strangers to injury trouble, but all things considered, there wasn’t a rash of devastating, season-ending injuries in 2016.

Having said that, there were still potentially key players lost, and their return could be a huge boost for USC if offseason rehab goes as planned.

The big three injury losses from last year including defensive lineman Kenny Bigelow, offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn and receiver Steven Mitchell.

All three went down with knee injuries and all three will be racing to get back in time to contribute for the coming season.

Bigelow has been out the longest, tearing his ACL during spring camp. He is also, perhaps, the most important of the injured returnees as USC’s depth on the defensive line is a great concern. Still, Bigelow is also one of the more injury-prone players on the roster, missing two season with knee injuries since arriving in 2013, so getting him back healthy remains a major question mark.

The same goes for Lobendahn, who missed half of the 2015 season and most of the 2016 season with consecutive ACL tears. In 2015, Lobendahn injured his knee in late October and was able to make it back for the tail end of fall camp. This time around, the lineman went down in early September, so his timetable to return should have him back even earlier, though it’s hard to say just how quickly USC will have him and full action and how diminished he will be with problems in both knees.

Mitchell’s injury, also a second season-ender in the knee, occurred in mid-October, so his offseason rehab could stretch even longer than the other two. Depending on how long it takes Mitchell to make his way back to the field, his starting place could already be lost while younger receivers vie for coveted places in the WR pecking order.

Will USC Pursue More Grad Transfers?

The Trojans have had plenty of success with transfers over the years, most recently with graduate transfers like defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and tight end Taylor McNamara. pur

McNamara arrived in 2015 from Oklahoma with two years of eligibility remaining and immediately filled a need, starting every game that first season at tight end and 11 games in 2016 as a redshirt senior.

Tu’ikolovatu joined up last summer after finding himself in a logjam at Utah. Right away, the tackle established himself as a key figure for the Trojans at a position of even more desperate need. He started 12 games and won defensive MVP honors for his stellar performance in the Rose Bowl

Considering past success and having some key positions to fill in 2017, could USC go that route again and hope to strike gold a third time?

The graduation of Tu’ikolovatu paired with the transfers of Noah Jefferson and some-time defensive lineman Khaliel Rodgers could give head coach Clay Helton and defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze incentive to seek out another body, even if Udeze said he wouldn’t expect another player to come in and achieve the type of success Tu’ikolovatu managed.

The trouble is finding those guys on the graduate transfer market and convincing them that USC is the right fit.

A quick perusal of players who have publicly announced their intention to graduate transfer reveals a number of offensive linemen on the board — and area where USC could use players with starting experience having lost three starters — but the viability of any of those remains to be seen.

Coliseum Renovations Are Coming Soon

The plans to renovate the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which were announced in 2015, haven’t exactly been embraced by the Trojan Family with open arms.

There remain questions about the reduction in capacity from 93,607 down to 77,500, the design and cost of new luxury suites, as well as the necessity of seat relocation for some season-ticket holders.

Still, the day is fast approaching when plans for the renovations will be locked in and construction will begin. In fact, the 2017 season will be the last with the Coliseum as you now know it, with work due to begin almost as soon as the final whistle blows on the last game of the year.

That means that this offseason should be full of developments, from a definitive answer on maximum capacity to the potential for a naming rights deal.

The pursuit of a naming rights deal was reported last year, with USC penning a six-year agreement with Fox Sports to sell naming rights for the historic stadium in some capacity. However, there have been no developments on that front since.

On top of all of that, there’s a couple major construction projects for Trojan fans to keep an eye on this year. Banc of California Stadium, on the site of the old Sports Arena, broke ground in August while George Lucas’ newly-announced Museum of Narrative Art is supposed to begin construction sometime this year and will carry on until 2020.

