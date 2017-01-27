5 Star Recruit Came to Alabama to Build New Church in Hawaii with NFL Money

5 star dual threat quarterback and Alabama recruit Tua Tagovailoa wants to get to the NFL so he can build a new church for his Aunt and Uncle back home in Hawaii.

Tua Tagovailoa, the 5 star dual threat quarterback recruit from Honolulu Hawaii in Nick Saban’s latest #1 recruiting class wants to build more than just a career at Alabama and in the NFL. He wants to build a church for his Aunt and Uncle according to Josh Goodman at Al.com

Wrote a feature on the Tim Tebow of Hawaii. Tua Tagovailoa is a pretty special kid and he has some big plans. https://t.co/dYWobgBzIO — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) January 26, 2017

Goodman goes on to report that when Tua flew home recently to attend the Inaugural Polynesian Bowl his first stop wasn’t at the game. He instead attended Bible service at his Uncle’s church. How can you not love this kid already? He’s big, he’s fast, he’s already enrolled at Alabama and his momma raised him right.

He has been dubbed the Tebow of Alabama and it’s easy to understand why the name is sticking. God, family and football are the mantra of this future Heisman Trophy winner ( I’m calling it now. You heard it here first.) who was raised in a deeply religious family.

This 9 touchdown game courtesy of Rivals is a blessing.

That mantra is a big reason that Tua committed early and never wavered about his decision to come to Alabama. Tua visited The Church of the Highlands in Tuscaloosa and fell in love with the congregation and the services Goodman reports. He is now a member of the church himself so don’t be surprised to see him there asking for forgiveness on Sunday morning after murdering defenses on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa discusses importance of Polynesian Bowl, arriving in Tuscaloosa https://t.co/BmbzRr9BeR pic.twitter.com/LkVRaxL7ZS — WorldForEverything (@World4Everythin) January 20, 2017

Source: Al.com

The fact that the NFL is built by Bama and getting to the next level will help him build that new church is another big reason Tua committed to Alabama. In a time when we are being blasted by images of athletes doing the wrong thing it feels good to have Tua on campus getting it right.

If you feel the same way share this story with your friends and tell us about it on Facebook or in the comments. Roll Tide!

This article originally appeared on