5 NFL Teams That Should Draft D’Onta Foreman

With D’Onta Foreman heading to the 2017 NFL Draft, which teams would be the best fits for him?

Texas running back D’Onta Foreman is set to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft and be one of the top players available at his position. This comes after he had a terrific junior season in Austin, putting up 2,028 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in a down season for the program. The 20-year-old became one of the lone bright spots and even seemed like he had a chance to be a Heisman Trophy finalist. However, that would not be the case.

With the draft coming up next spring, Foreman has the chance of being a first-round pick. This is despite being part of a class that may feature Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, and Christian McCaffrey. Where could he fall amidst this group of talented players?

There are plenty of potential fits for D’Onta Foreman in the 2017 NFL Draft. Who are some of the best options, though?

5. New York Jets

The New York Jets seemingly had a formidable one-two punch at running back with Matt Forte being brought in to team with Bilal Powell. They let Chris Ivory go after a handful of season at the Meadowlands, and thought Forte would provide enough to be the lead back.

Instead, the former Chicago Bear has mostly been a disappointment. He’s averaging 3.7 yards per carry and has been banged up for most of the second half of the season. Seven touchdowns don’t look bad on paper, but three of those came in Week 2.

Then there’s Powell, who has looked sharp through two games in filling in for Forte. He has 540 yards on just 94 carries to go with 53 receptions, arguably making him the team MVP. The Louisville product is 28, though, which is nearing the inevitable running back age wall of 30. Either way, he’s going to need someone to be paired with him in 2017.

If the Jets end up winning at least one of their last two games, they could end up outside of the top ten and potentially take D’Onta Foreman. It’s a bit of a longshot since Leonard Fournette may go ahead of him and at the end of the top ten, but Foreman is part of this stacked running back class with multiple players at the position going in Round 1. If teams like the former Texas star enough, he could slide his way all the way up into the top half of the opening round. If so, he could be an option for the Jets around No. 10.

By adding Foreman, the Jets would get some much-needed life on offense after looking stagnant with the Forte-Powell combination. This adds fresh legs to the backfield as Powell can be the third-down back while Foreman is the primary rusher (he only had 13 total receptions in school). Gang Green needs to win at least one game for this to be a possibility, though, or a potential trade down.

4. Houston Texans

When the Houston Texans brought in Brock Osweiler and Lamar Miller, this offense seemed to be set for great things. Top wideout DeAndre Hopkins was already in place as a top weapon, and rookie Will Fuller had some upside too. However, Osweiler got benched and Miller has struggled to stay healthy and is hovering around the four yards per carry line.

After 14 games, the Texans are positioned to be picking at the No. 19 spot. If they remain around this area, then Texas running back D’Onta Foreman could be a fit here.

Nothing that Miller, and this entire Houston offense, in general, has done in the 2016 season warrants things to look the same for next year. This is despite the former Miami running back getting a contract last offseason. With this Texans offense looking so anemic, changes are probably coming for 2017. One of them could be in the backfield to at least add multiple offensive piece to the puzzle. If they want to go to the draft, Foreman could be brought in to provide competition and insurance for Miller. Backup Alred Blue has shown promise, but he can’t be relied on for a full-time starting position just yet.

The Texans would be able to add another power runner in Foreman, who also has an ability to use his surprising speed to burst through defenders. Blue is a similar player, but there may be more upside be selecting the 20-year-old out of Austin, TX.

Houston could always choose to roll with a similar group of running backs in 2017, though, since Miller and Blue are a talented enough one-two punch, when healthy. They could also use this draft pick to potentially draft a quarterback since the Osweiler investment has failed. The tailback spot isn’t necessarily the biggest position of weakness either, but it could be upgraded.

3. Cleveland Browns

Speaking of things that need to be upgraded, the Cleveland Browns need help just about everywhere. They are 0-14 and could use fresh faces all around the team. The only potential mainstay for 2017 may be wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who has been the lone bright spot of the team.

For the 2017 draft, the Browns hold two first-round picks after receiving the Eagles pick in the Carson Wentz deal. Given how Philadelphia has fallen off in the back half of the 2016 season, this may end up being a top 10 pick. As of December 21, it’s at No. 7. If the Eagles win one of their last two games, then we could see D’Onta Foreman be an option at running back.

Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson have been serviceable at the tailback position, including the former putting up 746 yards on just 163 carries. However, a fair amount of that production came in the first few weeks of the season. Since October 2, Crowell has just two games over 60 yards and 3.5 yards per carry, and two touchdowns. He could stick around for 2017, but there hasn’t been enough promise shown for a majority of the season. Going 0-14 probably puts his and everyone else’s status in jeopardy too.

Foreman could easily be the pick here at the bottom of the top 10. However, with all the needs the Browns have, they could go in pretty much any direction. They need a quarterback, second wide receiver, offensive line help, and pieces in the secondary, among other positions. Top prospects at each spot will probably be available when they pick in the Eagles spot, so Foreman is just one of maybe a dozen players Cleveland will choose from. Still, though, he could become the lead back and help give this offense some hope.

2. Baltimore Ravens

A more plausible spot for D’Onta Foreman may be in the middle the first round, or around No. 20. This is where a team like the Baltimore Ravens will be picking, one that could use an extra running back.

In 2016, the Ravens have gone through Terrance West, Kenneth Dixon, and Justin Forsett (now on his third team), but none provided production that’s better than what a No. 2 option would put up. West has 729 yards and serviceable, but may not be a No. 1 back for the future, especially with the quality of running backs that will be available in the 2017 draft. That could make someone like Foreman enticing as Baltimore looks for their first real answer at the position since Ray Rice’s tenure.

A quality running game would potentially go back to the days of the run-heavy offenses that featured Jamal Lewis, Willis McGahee, and even Priest Holmes for a time. This had been when the Ravens were at their best and had playoff contending teams. That’s not to say Foreman would guarantee a return to this, but he has the hard-nosed power running game, with some speed included, that the Ravens may crave. They also may be losing wide receiver to retirement too, further stripping the passing game that has seen Joe Flacco have an inconsistent season. While he could use another target, going back to the ground against the rough and tough AFC North may not be the worst thing.

1. Indianapolis Colts

Like the Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts will fall into the same mid-round range to select D’Onta Foreman. They need a running back more than this AFC North team, though.

Frank Gore is still producing for the Colts, but he’s 33-years-old and doesn’t put up the numbers to be a No. 1 running back (below 4.0 yards per carry through two seasons in Indianapolis). He has become an effective pass catcher, going back to his early days in San Francisco. This could allow the Miami alumnus could come back for another year as a third-down tailback, but he can’t be expected to be the primary man.

Behind Gore, there aren’t any promising names for the future or ones that haven’t shown enough. Rookie Josh Ferguson has 20 yards on 15 carries, and Robert Turbin’s backup stats (38 carries, 131 yards) won’t open any eyes.

The Colts need someone to badly pass protect Andrew Luck in the pocket. While Foreman wouldn’t be solely relied on to do that, he has the ability to provide this role for the often-injured quarterback. It would be a step in the right direction for protecting the team’s prized possession, something that the organization has been critiqued for over the past few years.

Foreman is also a fresh face for the backfield, something they haven’t had since the early days of Joseph Addai. It’s been a rotation of running backs since, none of whom have stood out as difference makers. Trent Richardson was thought to be that guy, but he ended up becoming one of the biggest busts of this decade.

D’Onta Foreman may end up finding a home with the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, especially if others like Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook push him down into the middle of the first round. The Colts need some help to build off a season of potentially missing the playoffs, so bringing in the Doak Walker award winner may be a start.

