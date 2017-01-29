4-Star WR James Robinson cited during Ohio State visit

James Robinson, a 4-star recruit from Florida, was cited for possession of marijuana last weekend during a visit to Ohio State. OSU has since removed him from consideration.

Oh, dear. Life must be rough for James Robinson. The talented wide receiver from Lakeland, Florida was cited for possession of marijuana while visiting Ohio State’s campus.

Robinson was charged with one misdemeanor count after being found in possession of a controlled substance at an off-campus apartment in Columbus on January 21, according to court records. In light of the citation, Ohio State has reportedly removed him from consideration.

Robinson is scheduled for arraignment on March 1. Robinson must pay a court fee of $93, and a possible additional penalty of $150.

Robinson took to Twitter to defend himself, although he seemed to have rather missed the point.

4-Star WR James Robinson was cited for marijuana possession on his Ohio State visit last weekend. He took to Twitter to defend himself. pic.twitter.com/L7q7saHsYp — CFB News (@GetCFBNews) January 28, 2017

Robinson’s talent and size are undeniable-at 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, he is one of the top recruits at the receiver position. Robinson should announce his final decision on National Signing Day. Right now, Robinson’s top choices are Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma and Oregon, with Florida the favorite.

It remains to be seen whether the incident in Ohio will mar his chances at the other schools, but since the state of Ohio has decriminalized this type of offense it most likely will not. University of Florida officials did not rescind Robinson’s scholarship offer and UF Coach McElwain met with Robinson and hs family on Friday.

This article originally appeared on