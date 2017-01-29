4-Star Tight End Josh Falo Changes Commitment Date

The Nation’s #2 Tight End, Josh Falo has announced he will make his decision on National Signing Day.

Josh Falo would be an intriguing fit for Oregon Football. The Ducks are a team in need of someone at the position after the graduation and departure of Johnny Mundt and Pharoah Brown following the 2016 season. Falo spent the weekend on an Official Visit to Oregon and was set to make an announcement on Monday He announced the date change on Twitter Sunday night.

247 Sports ranks Falo as the 4th Best Tight End and a 4-Star recruit. He is from Sacramento, California and has also seen time on Defense at Weakside Defensive End. Oregon Football has mended several fences left by former Head Coach Mark Helfrich and Willie Taggart has used his Florida Connections to his advantage to bring several commitments this weekend.

The two top schools according to 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions are both out of the Pac-12 Conference. Falo visited the Oregon Campus this weekend and spent time at USC two weekends ago. We can hope that his last visit leaves the biggest impression.

National Signing Day just got a little more interesting for Oregon Football and their fans. Josh Falo would be a solid ‘get’ for the Ducks.

National SIgning Day is Wednesday, February 1st.

