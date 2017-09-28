37 FCS players are Campbell Trophy semifinalists

(STATS) – A list of 181 college football players, including 37 from the FCS level, were named Wednesday as semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

The list also includes semifinalists from NCAA FBS, Division II and Division III programs as well as NAIA members.

The Campbell Trophy, known as the “Academic Heisman” award and presented by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, is named in honor of the former player and head coach at Columbia University.

A candidate must be a senior or graduate student in his final season of eligibility and have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. He also must display strong leadership and citizenship.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Nov. 1, with each receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced Dec. 5 at the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in New York and will have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Football Championship Subdivision Semifinalists

Big Sky Conference: Mitch Herbert (Montana State); Jonathan Bade (Sacramento State); Andrew Vollert (Weber State)

CAA Football: Jalen Kindle (Delaware); Nick Marino (New Hampshire); Andre Caskin (William & Mary)

Ivy League: Richard Jarvis (Brown); Anders Hill (Columbia); Jack Heneghan (Dartmouth); Tanner Lee (Harvard); Justin Watson (Penn); Chad Kanoff (Princeton); Karl Marback (Yale)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference: Vincent Jefferies (Florida A&M)

Missouri Valley Football Conference: Alec Kocour (Illinois State); Grant Morgan (North Dakota State); Jared Farley (Northern Iowa); Chris Streveler (South Dakota); Jake Wieneke (South Dakota State); Jacob Judd (Western Illinois); Hunter Wells (Youngstown State)

Northeast Conference: Nathan Stone (Duquesne)

Ohio Valley Conference: Cody Edwards (Eastern Illinois); Jeffrey Canady (Eastern Kentucky); Justin Lea (Jacksonville State); Dontez Byrd (Tennessee Tech)

Patriot League: Mark Pyles (Bucknell); Jimmy Mitchell (Lehigh)

Pioneer Football League: Brian Stryffeler (Campbell); Taylor Mitchell (Davidson); Jack Crain (Dayton); Marcellus Calhoun (Marist); Max Michaels (San Diego); Austin Tyrrell (Stetson)

Southern Conference: A.J. Newman (Western Carolina)

Southland Conference: Brian Hernandez (Nicholls); Marlon Walls (Stephen F. Austin)