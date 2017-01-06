3-Star Safety Billy Gibson Decommits From Miami, Is He Considering Oregon?

Miami has had the commitment of 3-Star Safety Billy Gibson since last February, but that changed on Friday with an Oregon Football offer.

Gibson announced on Twitter that he was reopening his recruitment and Duck Territory has good reason to think that Oregon Football and Willie Taggart may be a part of the reasoning as to why. New Oregon Defensive Assistants Keith Heyward and Charles Clark have been working the phones and have Gibson’s ear.

The 3-Star Safety was offered by USF in November and by Oregon Football on December 16th. Willie Taggart has been high on Gibson it seems for a while now. He was hired by the Oregon Ducks in early December which makes the timeline all the more interesting.

In looking at his Senior Season film, Billy Gibson has the instinct to find the ball and is a hard hitter. We’re Talking Troy Dye meets the Stanford Quarterback hard hitter. He also has the speed to get from one side of the field to the other to make a play for a teammate. On several plays he lays out, not to make an interception, but to bat away the ball for an incompletion.



Billy Gibson – Senior Highlights(via HUDL)

According to Duck Territory a visit date for Gibson has not yet been announced, but expect him to come to Eugene soon. National Signing Day is now less than a month away and with a Defensive Staff in place, Taggart and the Oregon Football coaches are working the phones.

Gibson also holds offers from Mississippi State, Marshall and N.C. State.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1st for the Class of 2017.

This article originally appeared on