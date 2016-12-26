3-Star Defensive Tackle Jordan Scott Commits To Ducks

Oregon Football picked up a big commitment on Christmas Day and one that will focus on stopping the run on Defense.

The Oregon Ducks received a Christmas Present on Christmas Day with the commitment of Jordan Scott on Sunday. Scott, out of Pinellas Park Florida, was offered on December 16th by Willie Taggart and announced on Twitter that he will become an Oregon Duck in February. Scott is a 345 pound Defensive Tackle who also held offers from Ole Miss and Purdue. Several Pac-12 schools also had feelers out on Scott including Arizona, Oregon State, and USC.

The Oregon Ducks Rush Defense has some major issues during the 2016 campaign and it was evident early. The game against USC saw Ronald Jones run for four touchdowns and put up yards on a porous Rush Defense that could be assisted by Jordan Scott.

Starting next season Head Coach Willie Taggart has said he will start from scratch with open competitions at all positions. It will be interesting to watch of players like Royce Freeman and Justin Herbert will remain the Starters.

Jordan Scott is a 3-Star talent and is the 13th commitment for the Oregon Football Class of 2017.

This article originally appeared on