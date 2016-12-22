3 NFL teams that should draft Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is gearing up to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in his second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Regardless how this season ends for the Tigers, it appears that the talented junior quarterback will enter the 2017 NFL draft.

While we would all certainly love to see Deshaun return for his senior season, he has accomplished nearly everything any college player aspires to. Watson has won back-to-back ACC Championships, twice been a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, played for a National Championship, and never lost to South Carolina. Any team that decides to draft Deshaun will be getting a bonafide winner above all else.

3. Chicago Bears

Jay Cutler has never quite lived up to his billing coming out of Vanderbilt. While Cutler certainly has the physical attributes needed to be successful in the NFL, his decision making is questionable at best and there are rumors of his leadership problems.

The Bears have not made a playoff appearance since the 2010-2011 season, which is puzzling given the fact that they had pro-bowl caliber weapons in Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffrey, and Matt Forte in the seasons that followed. While Marshall and Forte have since moved on, the Bears could potentially resign Alshon Jeffrey to a long term deal in the off-season and they have a budding star in rookie running-back Jordan Howard.

Deshaun Watson would provide the Bears with leadership if nothing else. It is understandably difficult for a rookie to come in and lead a football team, however, it is not impossible. We are seeing more and more cases of young quarterbacks being able to take command of the huddle, such as Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Andrew Luck of the Colts, and Jameis Winston of the Buccaneers.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Carson Palmer has seemed to take a step-back from his performance a season ago. The Cardinals have taken a step-back as a team as well, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Deshaun Watson would be a huge addition to the Cardinals down the road. The Cardinals are not in dire need of a quarterback, which would allow Watson to sit behind Palmer and learn, much like Aaron Rodgers did in Green Bay behind Brett Favre.

Bruce Arians is a good head coach who has assembled a very talented defense featuring guys like Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Chandler Jones, and Robert Nkemdiche. On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona has talented veteran wide-out Larry Fitzgerald as well as young running back David Johnson. The Cardinals have enough talent as a whole to support a young quarterback such as Watson.

1. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are in need of some sort of stability. Colin Kaepernick’s struggles have been well-documented this season. Chip Kelly runs an up-tempo offense which Deshaun Watson is very familiar with. From a scheme perspective Watson would fit great with the 49ers.

The 49ers play in arguably the toughest defensive division in the NFL featuring the likes of the Seahawks, Cardinals, and the Rams. Watson would surely be thrown right into the fire of all fires. Luckily for Deshaun, the 49ers have weapons such as running-back Carlos Hyde and a trio of talented wide recievers in Quinton Patton, Torrey Smith, and Jeremy Kerley.

San Francisco could use a fresh start and Watson would be just the guy to bring that fresh start. Watson’s personality and community service would look great for the city of San Francisco.

