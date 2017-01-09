2018 4-Star Wide Receiver Devin Culp Decommits

Over the weekend Oregon Football lost 4-Star Wide Receiver Devin Culp, a member of the Class of 2018.

Devin Culp likely knew he was going to decommit for about a month. Culp and Quarterback Colson Yankoff looked forward to playing together. They even committed to Mark Helfrich and David Yost over the summer on the same day. With the coaching transition from Helfrich to Willie Taggart, Culp become one of a handful of recruits to reopen their recruitment.

Yankoff announced he was decommiting last month. Both liked the idea of playing under Yost.

According to the Oregonian, Culp’s mother Tia wanted to see how it panned out with Taggart’s Coaching Staff before making a decision. Devin Culp is rated as the third best prospect out of Washington State per Rivals.

As it stands Oregon Football and Willie Taggart have no recruits committed for the Class of 2018. I wouldn’t be too concerned. With what he has already done in the Recruiting Cycle for 2016 it is clear he knows how to recruit and has a staff that is equally aware of the importance.

National Signing Day for the Class of 2016 is set for Wednesday, February 1st.

