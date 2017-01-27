2017 Washington Husky Recruiting Class Tracker January 27th

Washington Husky Recruiting momentum is heating up. UW recruiting class of 2017 seems at the cusp of some positive news. We’ll keep you updated as they happen

The University of Washington Husky recruiting is heating up. The team has just been ranked as the 20th best in the nation by Sports Illustrated. The team has endured through some recent disappointments, and has weathered the storm. Now, fortunes may turn positive.

17 young men are currently committed to the Washington Husky recruiting class for 2017. Each young man is taking a significant step towards realizing their dreams of success in NCAA football. They all share a passion for the competitiveness and athletic demands of college football. Each recruit is different, but they all share the same passion for football, and are about to become family.

They arrive talented but raw, inspired but unfocused. Each will be mentored, developed, and forged by Coach Chris Petersen into a valuable, integral component of a playoff caliber football team. Petersen has a knack for enriching young men’s lives, and performances. He’ll do the same with this class.

Enough Time Remains To Improve

Still, just five days remain until the February 1st National Signing Day. And the aura is that there are additional commitments coming. With one or possibly two slots remaining, fans hope for the news that someone new will step forward to join the Huskies in 2017. In fact, the Washington Huskies recruiting efforts have identified 22 plus TWO players currently under consideration.

We’ve covered the rumors:

We’ve covered the comings and goings of recruits each day

So The Husky Haul will continue to track these uncommitted prospects daily until National Signing Day.

If you learn of anyone who plans to commit to UW or someone the Washington Husky recruiting program has expressed interest in, just leave the information in the comments section and I will include it in the next update:

Offensive Line (3)

Wide Receiver (4)

Offensive Backfield (3)

Defensive Line (5) PLUS TWO NEW RUMORS

Linebacker (2)

Defensive Back (2)

General Athlete (3)

Now let’s look at the names of uncommitted recruits as of January 23rd, 2017:

Offensive Line

(1) 4-star Offensive Tackle Austin Jackson from Phoenix Arizona and out of North Canyon High School 6’5″ 260 graded 85 by ESPN

(2) 3-star Offensive Tackle Nick Ford from San Pedro California and out of San Pedro High School 6’5″ 270 graded 77 by ESPN – Visited January 20, 2017



(3) UPDATE! 3-star Offensive Tackle recruit Jackson Kirkland from Portland Oregon and out of Jesuit High School 6’7″ 314 graded 78 by ESPN- DECOMMITTED FROM UCLA – . UW Legacy offered scholarship

Please respect my decision pic.twitter.com/ojvIcwTvSS — Jaxson Kirkland (@jaxson_kirkland) January 27, 2017

Here is a video where Jaxson Kirkland talks about recruiting and his HS football program

Wide Receivers

(1) 4-star Wide Receiver Joseph Lewis from Los Angeles California and out of Augustus F. Hawkins High School 6’2” 207 – graded 89 by ESPN. Right now favored to select Arizona, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, or USC

(2) 3-star Wide Receiver Bryan Thompson from Moreno Valley, California and out of Rancho Verde High School 6’2” 179 – graded 78 by ESPN

(3) 3-star Wide Receiver Jamire Calvin from Los Angeles California and out of Cathedral High School 5’10” 149 – graded 78 by ESPN

(4) Wide Receiver Robert Brooks from Phoenix Arizona out of Brophy Prep 6’2″ 160

Offensive Backs

(1) 4-star Tight-End/H-Back Josh Falo from Sacramento, California out of Inderkum High School 6’5” 235 – graded 84 by ESPN

(2) 3-star Running Back Connor Wedington from Sumner, Washington out of Sumner High School 6’0” 189 – graded 79 by ESPN

(3) Quarterback pocket passer (QB-PP) Richard Wagner from Santa Margarita, California out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School 6’5” 211

Defensive Line

(1) 4-star Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele from South Jordan, Utah out of Bingham High School 6’3” 297 – graded 83 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Defensive Tackle Corey Bethley from Katy, Texas out of Katy High School 6’1” 265 – graded 80 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Defensive Tackle Noah Eliss from Highlands Ranch, Colorado out of Valor Christian High School 6’4” 325 – graded 80 by ESPN

(4) 3-star Defensive End Jordan Lolohea from Salt Lake City, Utah out of East High School 6’4” 230 – graded 77 by ESPN

(5)3-star Defensive Tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa from Kapolei, Hawaii out of Kapolei High School 6’3″ 265 -graded 79 by ESPN

(6) NEW RUMOR 4-star Defensive End D.J. Johnson from Sacramento California out of Burbank High School 6’5″ 240 – graded 84 by ESPN rumored to be vulnerable to FLIPPING to University of Washington NEW RUMOR – see at 0:55 Mark in video below

(7) EVEN MORE RUMORS former 4-star recruit defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko has announced a desire to transfer from his current school of Texas Tech reports Brandon Soliz of sportsday.dallasnews.com report. While he is not truly a “recruit”, he would be a nice player to join the Huskies.

He made 38 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in his two seasons with Texas Tech. In 2016, Fehoko posted 19 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and one sack. As a true sophomore Fehoko will need to sit out 2017 unless he drops down to the FCS. This would be a nice addition for the Washington Huskies, who know they will need to address next year’s loss of Vita Vae. Stay tuned to this one.

Linebackers

(1) 4-star Outside Linebacker Levi Jones from Austin, Texas out of Westlake High School 6’3” 215 – graded 84 by ESPN

(2) Inside Linebacker Caleb Weber from Pasco, Washington out of Chiawana High School 6’3” 228

Defensive Backs

(1) 4-star Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir from Los Angeles, California out of Salesian High School 5’11” 183 – graded 82 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Safety Chaz Ah You from Provo, Utah out of Timpview High School 6’2” 199 – graded 81 by ESPN

Versatile Athletes

(1) 4-star Greg Johnson from Los Angeles, California out of Augustus F. Hawkins High School 5’10” 183 – graded 83 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Isaiah Pola-Mao from Phoenix, Arizona out of Mountain Pointe High School 6’4” 196 – graded 81 by ESPN – Will announce his decision January 27, 2017. Expected to select USC

(3) Jamon Chambers from Tacoma Washington out of Stadium High School 5’9” 156

