2017 Washington Husky Recruiting Class Tracker January 25th

Washington Husky Recruiting momentum is back on the upswing. But now the Washington Huskies recruiting is in a race against the clock. We’ll track updates as they happen

The University of Washington Huskies recruiting is in a very fluid state right now. Previously ranked as the 21st ranked recruiting class by ESPN , as well as the 18th ranked class by USA TODAY on Monday morning of Janurary 23rd, the Huskies had to keep a stiff upper lip as 5-star rated defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu revoked his April 2016 commitment to the University of Washington and jumped aboard USC. Then, the team received good news in the commitment of defensive end Ali Gaye.

There are 17 commitments currently to the 2017 recruiting class. Embedded in the number are the hopes and dreams of seventeen young men. They all share a passion for the competitiveness and athletic demands of college football. Each recruit comes from differing backgrounds, but all share the same future. They will be mentored, developed, and forged by Coach Chris Petersen into a valuable, integral component of a playoff caliber football team. Petersen has a knack for enriching young men’s lives, and performances. He’ll do the same with this class.

Enough Time Remains To Recover

Still, time is begining to wind down before the February 1st National Signing Day. And there is still hope for additional commitments. With one or possibly two slots remaining, fans hope for the news that someone new will step forward to join the Huskies in 2017. In fact, the Washington Huskies have 22 plus ONE players currently under consideration.

So The Husky Haul will continue to track these uncommitted prospects daily until National Signing Day.

If you learn of anyone who plans to commit to UW or that the Huskies have expressed interest in, just leave the information in the comments section and I will include it in the next update:

Offensive Line (3)

Wide Receiver (4)

Offensive Backfield (3)

Defensive Line (5)

Linebacker (2)

Defensive Back (3)

General Athlete (3)

Now let’s look at the names of uncommitted recruits as of January 23rd, 2017:

Offensive Line

(1) 4-star Offensive Tackle Austin Jackson from Phoenix Arizona and out of North Canyon High School 6’5″ 260 graded 85 by ESPN

(2) 3-star Offensive Tackle Nick Ford from San Pedro California and out of San Pedro High School 6’5″ 270 graded 77 by ESPN – Visited January 20, 2017

(3) NEW OFFER 3-star Offensive Tackle recruit Jackson Kirkland from Portland Oregon and out of Jesuit High School 6’7″ 314 graded 78 by ESPN-currently committed to UCLA BUT – Kirkland Will Visit Oregon . He is a UW Legacy, and was just offered NEW OFFER

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Washington! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/2TbUMvIoo4 — Jaxson Kirkland (@jaxson_kirkland) January 23, 2017

Wide Receivers

(1) 4-star Wide Receiver Joseph Lewis from Los Angeles California and out of Augustus F. Hawkins High School 6’2” 207 – graded 89 by ESPN.

(2) 3-star Wide Receiver Bryan Thompson from Moreno Valley, California and out of Rancho Verde High School 6’2” 179 – graded 78 by ESPN

(3) 3-star Wide Receiver Jamire Calvin from Los Angeles California and out of Cathedral High School 5’10” 149 – graded 78 by ESPN

(4) Wide Receiver Robert Brooks from Phoenix Arizona out of Brophy Prep 6’2″ 160

Offensive Backs

While the team has a solid core of runners, the team would be wise to stockpile quality talent at running back, tight-end/H-back, or quarterback.

(1) 4-star Tight-End/H-Back Josh Falo from Sacramento, California out of Inderkum High School 6’5” 235 – graded 84 by ESPN

(2) 3-star Running Back Connor Wedington from Sumner, Washington out of Sumner High School 6’0” 189 – graded 79 by ESPN

(3) Quarterback pocket passer (QB-PP) Richard Wagner from Santa Margarita, California out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School 6’5” 211

(QB-PP is quarterback pocket passer. QB-DT is quarterback dual threat)

Defensive Line

(1) 4-star Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele from South Jordan, Utah out of Bingham High School 6’3” 297 – graded 83 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Defensive Tackle Corey Bethley from Katy, Texas out of Katy High School 6’1” 265 – graded 80 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Defensive Tackle Noah Eliss from Highlands Ranch, Colorado out of Valor Christian High School 6’4” 325 – graded 80 by ESPN

(4) 3-star Defensive End Jordan Lolohea from Salt Lake City, Utah out of East High School 6’4” 230 – graded 77 by ESPN

(5) NEW OFFER 3-star Defensive Tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa from Kapolei, Hawaii out of Kapolei High School 6’3″ 265 -graded 79 by ESPN NEW OFFER

#UDub offered Hawaiian three-star defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, who had a good week at Polynesian Bowl: https://t.co/qdQEwJQDkM pic.twitter.com/1VGdY9B2D0 — Blair Angulo (@bangulo) January 24, 2017

Linebackers

(1) 4-star Outside Linebacker Levi Jones from Austin, Texas out of Westlake High School 6’3” 215 – graded 84 by ESPN

(2) Inside Linebacker Caleb Weber from Pasco, Washington out of Chiawana High School 6’3” 228

Defensive Backs

(1) 4-star Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir from Los Angeles, California out of Salesian High School 5’11” 183 – graded 82 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Safety Chaz Ah You from Provo, Utah out of Timpview High School 6’2” 199 – graded 81 by ESPN

(3) 3-star Safety K.J. Jarrell from Scottsdale, AZ out of Saguaro High School 6’2” 170 – graded 79 by ESPN

General Athletes

(1) 4-star Greg Johnson from Los Angeles, California out of Augustus F. Hawkins High School 5’10” 183 – graded 83 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Isaiah Pola-Mao from Phoenix, Arizona out of Mountain Pointe High School 6’4” 196 – graded 81 by ESPN – Will announce his decision January 27, 2017. Expected to select USC

(3) Jamon Chamber from Tacoma Washington out of Stadium High School 5’9” 156

This article originally appeared on