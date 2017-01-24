2017 Washington Husky Recruiting Class Tracker January 24th

Washington Husky Recruiting momentum has his a snag. But now the Washington Huskies recruiting must kick it into overdrive to recover and perhaps make up even more ground. We’ll track updates as they happen

The University of Washington Huskies recruiting has suffered a setback. Previously ranked as the 21st ranked recruiting class by ESPN , as well as the 18th ranked class by USA TODAY, the Huskies had to keep a stiff upper lip as 5-star rated defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu revoked his April 2016 commitment to the University of Washington and jumped aboard USC. The news came just eight days before the 2017 class becomes official on National Signing Day.

There are 16 commitments to the 2017 recruiting class. Embedded in the number are the hopes and dreams of seventeen young men. They all share a passion for the competitiveness and athletic demands of college football. Each recruit will be mentored, developed, and forged by Coach Chris Petersen into a valuable and integral component of a playoff caliber football team. Petersen has a knack for bringing young men further than expected. He’ll do the same with this class.

Enough Time Remains To Recover

Still, there is time remaining before the February 1st National Signing Day. And there is still hope for additional commitments. With one or possibly two slots remaining, all eyes are glued to the chance update than someone will step forward to join the Huskies in 2017. In fact, the Washington Huskies have 22 players currently under consideration. So The Husky Haul will continue to track these uncommitted prospects daily until National Signing Day.

If you learn of anyone who plans to commit to UW or that the Huskies have expressed interest in, just leave the information in the comments section and I will include it in the next update:

Offensive Line (3)

Wide Receiver (4)

Defensive Line (5)

Linebacker (3)

Defensive Back (3)

General Athlete (3)

Offensive Backfield (3)

Now let’s look at the names of uncommitted recruits as of January 23rd, 2017:

Offensive Line

(1) 4-star Offensive Tackle Austin Jackson from Phoenix Arizona and out of North Canyon High School 6’5″ 260 graded 85 by ESPN

(2) 3-star Offensive Tackle Nick Ford from San Pedro California and out of San Pedro High School 6’5″ 270 graded 77 by ESPN – Visited January 20, 2017

(3) NEW OFFER 3-star Offensive Tackle recruit Jackson Kirkland from Portland Oregon and out of Jesuit High School 6’7″ 314 graded 78 by ESPN – Kirkland Will Visit Oregon NEW OFFER

Wide Receivers

(1) 4-star Wide Receiver Joseph Lewis from Los Angeles California and out of Augustus F. Hawkins High School 6’2” 207 – graded 89 by ESPN.

(2) 3-star Wide Receiver Bryan Thompson from Moreno Valley, California and out of Rancho Verde High School 6’2” 179 – graded 78 by ESPN

(3) 3-star Wide Receiver Jamire Calvin from Los Angeles California and out of Cathedral High School 5’10” 149 – graded 78 by ESPN

(4) Wide Receiver Robert Brooks from Phoenix Arizona out of Brophy Prep 6’2″ 160

Offensive Backs

While the team has a solid core of runners, the team would be wise to stockpile quality talent at running back, tight-end/H-back, or quarterback.

(1) 4-star Tight-End/H-Back Josh Falo from Sacramento, California out of Inderkum High School 6’5” 235 – graded 84 by ESPN

(2) 3-star Running Back Connor Wedington from Sumner, Washington out of Sumner High School 6’0” 189 – graded 79 by ESPN

(3) Quarterback pocket passer (QB-PP) Richard Wagner from Santa Margarita, California out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School 6’5” 211

(QB-PP is quarterback pocket passer. QB-DT is quarterback dual threat)

Defensive Line

(1) 4-star Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele from South Jordan, Utah out of Bingham High School 6’3” 297 – graded 83 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Defensive Tackle Corey Bethley from Katy, Texas out of Katy High School 6’1” 265 – graded 80 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Defensive Tackle Noah Eliss from Highlands Ranch, Colorado out of Valor Christian High School 6’4” 325 – graded 80 by ESPN

(4) 3-star Defensive End Jordan Lolohea from Salt Lake City, Utah out of East High School 6’4” 230 – graded 77 by ESPN

(5) 3-star Defensive End Ali Gaye from Edmonds, Washington out of Edmonds-Woodway High School 6’6” 260 – graded 77 by ESPN. – Visited January 20, 2017

(6) 5-star Defensive Tackle Marlon Tuilupotu from Independance, Oregon has DECOMMITTED from the University of Washington and committed to USC. He came out of Central High School and comes in at 6’3″ 295 Pounds

Linebackers

And so the team also continues to strive for commitments from linebackers, positions which will remain critical to the defense for the foreseeable future.

(1) 4-star Outside Linebacker Levi Jones from Austin, Texas out of Westlake High School 6’3” 215 – graded 84 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Outside Linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia from Honolulu, Hawaii out of Saint Louis School 6’1” 206 – graded 80 by ESPN

(3) Inside Linebacker Caleb Weber from Pasco, Washington out of Chiawana High School 6’3” 228

Defensive Backs

(1) 4-star Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir from Los Angeles, California out of Salesian High School 5’11” 183 – graded 82 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Safety Chaz Ah You from Provo, Utah out of Timpview High School 6’2” 199 – graded 81 by ESPN

(3) 3-star Safety K.J. Jarrell from Scottsdale, AZ out of Saguaro High School 6’2” 170 – graded 79 by ESPN

(4) 3-star Cornerback Tayari Venable from Rancho Cucamonga, California out of Rancho Cucamonga High School 6’0” 162 – graded 70 by ESPN COMMITS TO SAN DIEGO STATE

General Athletes

(1) 4-star Greg Johnson from Los Angeles, California out of Augustus F. Hawkins High School 5’10” 183 – graded 83 by ESPN

(2) 4-star Isaiah Pola-Mao from Phoenix, Arizona out of Mountain Pointe High School 6’4” 196 – graded 81 by ESPN – Will announce his decision January 27, 2017. Expected to select USC

(3) Jamon Chamber from Tacoma Washington out of Stadium High School 5’9” 156

