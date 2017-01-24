2017 UNC Football schedule released

UNC will open the 2017 season hosting Cal and then get right into their ACC schedule

The college football season just ended and is shifting to National Signing Day on Feb 1. But it’s never too early to discuss the 2017 season.

On Tuesday the Atlantic Coast Conference released the full 2017 schedule.

The Tar Heels will open the 2017 season in Chapel Hill, hosting Cal on September 2. They will remain at home the next week but it’s a big game.

UNC opens the ACC portion of its schedule against Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville on Sept. 9.

They continue their ACC schedule by hosting Duke on September 23rd. Sandwiched in between Louisville and Duke is a road game at Old Dominion on Sept. 16.

The ACC regular season ends with a trip to Raleigh to take on North Carolina State on November 25.

Below is the full schedule:

9/2: vs. Cal

9/9: vs. Louisville

9/16: at Old Dominion

9/23: vs. Duke

9/30: at Georgia Tech

10/7: vs. Notre Dame

10/14: vs. Virginia

10/21: at Virginia Tech

10/28: vs. Miami

11/4: OPEN

11/9: at Pitt (ESPN)

11/18: vs. Western Carolina

11/25: at NC State

Right off the bat it’s a tough ACC matchup against the Cardinals. But after that, it’s not too difficult. Back-to-back weeks against Virginia Tech and Miami could be what decides the Tar Heels ACC fate.

They will have a chance to avenge a loss to Duke in 2016 early on and then hopefully end their season on a high note with a win over NC State.

The Tar Heels are focusing on recruiting before moving forward with the Spring Game in April.

Then comes training camp and before you know it, kickoff against Cal will be here.

Check back with Keeping It Heel for more on the Tar Heels schedule including times. The FULL ACC Schedule can be found here.

