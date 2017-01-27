2017 Senior Bowl preview: BYU football well represented

Jamaal Williams and Harvey Langi of BYU football will be participating in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Here’s everything to know for the game.

BYU football will be well represented at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Saturday.

Both Jamaal Williams and Harvey Langi will be playing in the game and aiming to improve their draft stock.

The Senior Bowl is one of college football’s biggest showcases. The teams are coached entirely by NFL staffs and all 32 teams sent scouts.

Williams and Langi will both play for the South Team, coached by the Cleveland Browns.

Langi was a captain for BYU football in 2016. He played a number of positions (running back, linebacker, defensive end), but is playing middle linebacker in the Senior Bowl. That was a smart move on Langi’s part, because he’s most likely to succeed at the next level at that position.

Langi collected 57 tackles for the Cougars, including a career-high 16 against Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl. He added two sacks, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups on the year. He’s a versatile player with great size. He’s talked with a number of teams in Mobile, but the Raiders seem particularly interested.

Williams ran for 1,375 yards in 2016. He was 5th nationally in rushing yards per game (137.5) and became the Cougars all-time leading rusher against Mississippi State.

Seemingly every NFL Draft analyst in the country is raving about Williams. He’s rocketing up draft boards and most have him ranked as the third-best running back in the draft. Williams seems to have every skill necessary to be successful at the next level. He’s explosive, smooth, powerful and flat-out talented.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12:30 p.m. MST in Mobile, Alabama at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

