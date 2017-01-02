2017 Rose Bowl: USC vs. Penn State Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Radio and Odds

USC and Penn State will clash in the Grandaddy of Them All at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN. Here’s how to watch the 2017 Rose Bowl.

Bowl season heats up today with a match up between two of the hottest teams in college football for the 2017 Rose Bowl Game.

Kickoff between USC and Penn State is set for 2:00 p.m. on ESPN. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play with Kirk Herbstreit on color commentary. Samantha Ponder will serve as the sideline reporter.

Radio listeners can also catch the broadcast on ESPN Radio featuring Dave Pasch on play-by-play with color commentary from Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the sidelines.

As usual, Pete Arbogast will handle the local radio broadcast on 710 ESPNLA, the official home of the Trojans in Los Angeles. John Jackson joins him as the color commentator with Jordan Moore on the sidelines.

Channel Listings:

DirecTV: Channel 206

Dish: Channel 140

AT&T U-Verse: Channels 1602/602

Verizon FiOS: Channels 570/70

Google Fiber: Channel 21

Time Warner Cable: Click here for your local guide.

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Betting Odds: USC (-7)

Oddsmakers set the line between USC and Penn State at seven points back at the start of December and that line has remained constant since then, per the VegasInsider.com consensus line.

Briefly the line moved down to 6.5, but the touchdown margin was restored after Penn State announced suspensions to starting linebacker Manny Bowen and receiver Saeed Blacknall.

The over/under opened at 60 points, moving down just slightly to 59.5.

USC is 8-4 against the spread in 2016, including six straight games of covering. In that time, the Trojans have amassed an eight game winning streak, failing to cover the spread just once — against Colorado. Had JuJu Smith-Schuster opted to score a touchdown rather than going down ahead of the goal line in order to run down the clock, USC’s streak would be even longer.

The Trojans have not lost a game in which they were favored all season.

Penn State is on an impressive nine-game winning streak themselves, including eight-straight against the spread. The Nittany Lions are failed to cover in each of their first five games of the year. They have won three games as underdogs, against Maryland, Ohio State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

This article originally appeared on