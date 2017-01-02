2017 Rose Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch the Game Online

The 2017 Rose Bowl will air on ESPN at 2:00 p.m. with online viewing available via WatchESPN. Here’s how to catch the game online.

Considered by many to be the best non-playoff bowl match up of the season, the 2017 Rose Bowl between USC and Penn State should provide plenty of fireworks to welcome the new year.

The Nittany Lions are among the most explosive teams in college football, capable of overcoming any deficit thanks to dangerous running back Saquon Barkley, the video game-like playmaking of quarterback Trace McSorley and downfield threats like Chris Godwin.

On the other side of things, the Trojans have been rejuvenated by the electric spark of quarterback Sam Darnold, a trio of formidable running backs and an aggressive defense clicking in the latter half of the season.

With both teams carrying long winning-streaks into the match up — nine-straight for Penn State and eight straight for USC — you couldn’t ask for a more intriguing contest.

The 2017 Rose Bowl will kick off at 2:00 p.m. Pacific live on WatchESPN via your computer or favorite mobile device.

To catch the game online, you’ll just have to provide authentication through your cable provider, which you can do by simply logging into your cable provider’s website, through the WatchESPN page.

To access the Rose Bowl live game stream on the web from WatchESPN, you can click here.

For those with mobile devices, you can watch the game on an Android device by downloading the WatchESPN app in Google Play, while iPhone and iPad users can stream the game via the WatchESPN iOS app, which is available for download in Apple’s App Store.

This article originally appeared on