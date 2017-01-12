2017 Offensive Depth Chart Breakdown With ESPN Blacksburg

It’s never too early to take a very early look at what the 2017 Virginia Tech offense may look like.

The Virginia Tech Hokies capped off a 10-4 record in the 2016-17 season just before the New Year, defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 35-24 in the Belk Bowl on December 29th.

Much has happened since then, as much of the offensive talent from the past season either graduated, or declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Hokies will lose right guard Augie Conte, right tackle Jonathan McLaughlin, and running back Sam Rogers to graduation. They also will lose wide receiver Isaiah Ford, tight end-turned-wide receiver Bucky Hodges, and quarterback Jerod Evans on next year’s offense, as all three will forgo their final season of collegiate eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

This, of course, means that Justin Fuente and his coaching staff have a great deal of work to do to replace these six impact players on the offensive side of the football heading into next season, as the 2017 Hokies begin to take shape in the coming weeks, beginning with National Signing Day on February 1st.

I sat down this afternoon and talked with ESPN Blacksburg on Thursday afternoon with afternoon drive host Paul VanWagoner (@PaulVWags), as well as ESPN Blacksburg media contributors Dave Perks (@writegud) and Ryan Dye (@Ryan4VT). Together, the four of us attempted to shape a very, very early sketch on the 2017-18 Virginia Tech Hokies offense.

Full audio of the hour-long discussion can be found using the link below, and you can catch The Drive every weekday on ESPNBlacksburg.com.

AUDIO: Offensive Depth Chart Breakdown

