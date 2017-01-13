2017 NFL Draft: 10 Most underrated prospects heading into offseason

With the college football offseason officially underway, a handful of 2017 NFL draft prospects are still flying under the radar before the combine.

After a thrilling national championship game between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, draft season is officially upon us. While some college players have started to generate a ton of hype from scouts and media members, others are have gone relatively under the radar, or at least aren’t getting the full attention they deserve.

Active followers of NFL draft coverage know the big names like Myles Garrett, Jonathan Allen and Leonard Fournette. There are a handful of names that have consistently been displayed on mock drafts everywhere, and even some of those guys could wind up going higher in the draft come late April.

10 Chad Hansen WR, California

In all honesty, I’m not a huge fan of California quarterback Davis Webb. Although he put up some solid numbers and has great size at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, I thought that he was really inconsistent with his ball placement and footwork.

However, whenever I watched the tape on Webb, Golden Bears wide receiver Chad Hansen would stand out. In his first full season of work, Hansen caught 92 passes for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers are hard to ignore, but he stands out even more when you actually watch him play.

Hansen has the size for an NFL receiver a 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He’s also a tremendous athlete who attacks 50-50 jump balls in the air, consistently hauling in contested catches.

I still see Hansen as a Round 3 or Round 4 prospect due to his average top-end speed and difficulty creating separation. Speed can’t be coached, but footwork can, and that could help a lot with the latter problem. He may not be a WR1 at the next level, but he could be a valuable contributor to almost any NFL offense.

9 Patrick Mahomes QB, Texas Tech

I have been pretty vocal about my feelings towards this year’s class of quarterbacks, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t see potential. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson could be a legitimate NFL starter as a rookie, but I think just about every other quarterback would benefit from another year of school or sitting behind an NFL veteran for a least a season or two.

When I think about which of these quarterbacks could wind up becoming the biggest star, I can’t help consider Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech. He’s not the most polished and refined quarterback, but there might not be a prospect with a better deep ball than his. Just look at how effortlessly he throws this ball 60 yards in the air in stride to his receiver.

Patrick Mahomes with the dime. pic.twitter.com/zwOWRXRzMC — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 5, 2017

Mahomes has a great feel for the field and almost always knows where he needs to go to get the first down. However, Mahomes has some extremely inconsistent footwork, and because of the Red Raiders’ offensive scheme, there are questions as to whether or not he can run a pro-style offense as a rookie.

In the ideal scenario, Mahomes could sit for a couple of years and wait his turn behind a franchise quarterback. Teams like the Chargers, Saints, Cardinals or even the Packers or Steelers could stash Mahomes behind their respective stars. However, there’s still plenty of time until the draft, and a QB-needy team could fall in love with him in the second or even first round.

8 Curtis Samuel RB/WR, Ohio State

The phrase “offensive weapon” used to sound like a gimmick. However, with the emergence of playmakers like Ty Montgomery, Tavon Austin and Tyreek Hill, scouts may want to start thinking about physical tools more than specialized positions.

Ohio State utilized Curtis Samuel as both a running back and wide receiver this season, and he succeeded at both positions. He finished with 771 yards and eight touchdowns with 7.9 yards per carry on the ground while catching 74 passes for another 865 yards and seven TDs.

Samuel is still a little undersized, but he looks like he could grow into his 5-foot-11 frame, and that seems likely considering he’s only 20 years old. He’s an explosive athlete who is elusive in open space, making him a tough assignment for any defender. Despite playing multiple positions, Samuel still has as good of hands as most of the receivers in this class.

A smart offensive coaching staff won’t try to limit Samuel to just one position in the NFL. He’s someone with great instincts and a nose for the end zone. Given his skill set and potential as a playmaker, Samuel could make a strong argument as a Day 2 player in this year’s NFL draft.

7 David Njoku TE, Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have churned out some elite tight ends over the years, including big names like Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen and Jeremy Shockey. Now, there’s another tight end coming out of the program who may have some legitimate Pro Bowl potential in David Njoku.

Njoku was pretty quiet in his first year on the field as a sophomore in 2015. He even had a slow start to this season. However, the Miami tight end started to come alive later this year, catching seven touchdowns in the team’s final six games. On a national stage against West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl, Njoku made one of the most impressive plays of the bowl season, which you can see below.

If that play doesn’t scream athleticism, I don’t know what does. When the ball is in his hands, Njoku can be a tough guy to bring down, especially given his 6-foot-4, 245-pound frame. He knows he’s bigger and more athletic than a lot of college linebackers, and he uses that to his advantage.

The Hurricanes prospect is faster than you’d think given his size, but Njoku still isn’t a complete prospect. Before NFL teams will buy into him completely, Njoku will need to prove that he can also contribute as a consistent blocker in the running game. Until then, he’ll likely be used primarily in spread out formations in passing situations.

This year’s tight end class is stacked, but Njoku has the potential to be one of the best in the group. If he winds up on a team with a legitimate starter at quarterback, he could wind up putting up some big numbers in a hurry.

6 Budda Baker S, Washington

There are some really talented safeties in this draft class, including guys like LSU’s Jamal Adams, Ohio State’s Malik Hooker and Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers. However, when it comes to safeties with a nose for the ball, Washington’s Budda Baker belongs near the top of the list.

On paper, Baker doesn’t get the attention he deserves because he comes in at just 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds. However, Baker was still one of the most productive all-around safeties in college football this season with 71 tackles including 10 for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and six passes deflected.

Despite his small frame, Baker continues to add weight and get stronger. He’s a fast and aggressive safety with plenty of range to cover the entire field. He’s also surprisingly disruptive when playing at the line of scrimmage, eluding blockers on his way to the ball carrier.

Budda Baker is so quick to the ball. Going to be a disruptive player in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/sqkkXnsvW1 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) December 13, 2016

Baker is a reliable safety against the run or in pass coverage. While he can occasionally whiff in the open field, Baker is still a willing and aggressive tackler. Teams may consider moving Baker to cornerback at the NFL, but given his instincts and aggressiveness, he could probably thrive at the next level as a nickel corner who can blitz off of the edge.

The Huskies have plenty of NFL prospects coming out this year, but Baker belongs near the top of that list.

5 Carl Lawson EDGE, Auburn

Scouts and draft analysts everywhere seem to be split on Auburn edge rusher Carl Lawson. Some aren’t entirely sure that Lawson is worthy of belonging near the top of an incredibly deep class of edge rushers, but I feel like this is someone who could thrive with the right NFL team.

Lawson was one of the most dominant pass rushers in the SEC this season, which is saying a lot considering names like Derek Barnett and Myles Garrett also played in the conference. The Auburn star finished the year with 13.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 24 quarterback hurries in 13 games.

After concerns about his durability due to previous injuries, Lawson was able to stay healthy all season and put up some legitimate production. He’s a powerful edge rusher who does a great job of bending the edge to get to the quarterback. While he is still inconsistent against the run, Lawson was still able to make some big plays like this one from time to time.

Carl Lawson is more than a pass rusher. Uses long arms well on this play to disengage and stop ball carrier. pic.twitter.com/3Wz9HlARMu — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) December 13, 2016

Lawson doesn’t have the biggest build at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, but he’s still a powerful pass rusher with the capability of wreaking havoc in the backfield. Although he can occasionally make the wrong read and can struggle at times against the run, Lawson could come in and be an immediate contributor as a pass rusher as a rookie for any NFL team looking to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2017.

4 Desmond King DB, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Desmond King made the decision to stay with the program for his senior season rather than declare for the NFL draft last year. Although King tends to get lost in the shuffle of an extremely deep class of defensive backs in this year’s draft, the Iowa prospect should still belong in the conversation as one of the best.

King finished his career with the Hawkeyes with 14 interceptions, including eight during the 2015 season. He only had three interceptions this season, but King was also able to deflect seven passes while adding 3.5 tackles for loss and one pick six.

Some scouts think that King would be best suited as a safety at the next level, but wherever he plays, King is going to make an impact. He’s got quick hips and excellent speed to cover the field with the ball skills to break up passes or create turnovers. King’s biggest asset, however, is his tackling ability, as he rarely misses on tackles and isn’t afraid to wrap up.

The Iowa star is also a reliable return man because of his speed, making him a potential asset on special teams. While he’s the best safety in press coverage and can sometimes get lost by reading the QB’s eyes in zone, King is instinctive and athletic enough to make plays all over the field.

He may not be the flashiest cornerback in this draft class, but King has almost all of the tools that an NFL team needs in a starting corner.

3 Ryan Anderson EDGE, Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide consistently produce impressive NFL-caliber prospects on a yearly basis. This year, I could count six or seven guys with a legitimate chance to be taken in the first round, with most of those coming on defense.

While guys like Reuben Foster, Tim Williams, Marlon Humphrey and Jonathan Allen get a lot of attention, Ryan Anderson is still considered a fringe first-round pick by a lot of people. Although Anderson made a lot of big plays in the national championship against Clemson, he continues to be overlooked.

Anderson is a heat-seeking missile on defense. With great footwork and violent hands combined with explosiveness off of the line of scrimmage, Anderson consistently makes plays in the backfield. Although he isn’t the biggest or most physically imposing edge rusher at 6-foot-2 and 253 pounds, Anderson is technically sound and more than capable of disengaging from blockers to make plays.

Ryan Anderson makes this stuff look too easy. pic.twitter.com/VCmsIm0L57 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) December 5, 2016

Although Williams is getting more attention as an edge rusher, Anderson may arguably be more talented. He’s currently being talked about as a late first-round pick, but with some strong numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine and some good interviews with teams, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Anderson as a top-15 pick in April.

2 Alvin Kamara RB, Tennessee

This year’s running back class is the best I’ve scouted since I started doing this before the 2013 NFL draft. Guys like Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook have the potential to be perennial All-Pro players, but there are a few other hidden gems in this class.

With so many running backs to scout, one guy who has probably slipped through the cracks for a few scouts and draft analysts is Tennessee’s Alvin Kamara. He started the season playing behind the talented Jalen Hurd, but went on a tear to end the regular season, scoring nine touchdowns in the team’s last five games prior to the Music City Bowl.

The first thing that stands out when watching Kamara on film is his exceptional balance. Kamara keeps his feet moving through contact to help him stay upright and pick up extra yards. He also has great vision to find an opening and exploit it for a big play.

Kamara can pretty much do it all on the field, as he’s shown this season that he’s more than capable of running, catching and even blocking. The argument some scouts may have is that he’s a jack of all trades, but a master of none.

That’s not necessarily a bad problem to have, especially for a team that doesn’t need to lean on Kamara as a workhorse back. For any team looking for a running back to add into a rotation while giving him 10-15 touches a game, Kamara could quickly become a key contributor for them.

1 Solomon Thomas EDGE, Stanford

There might not have been another NFL draft prospect who helped his draft stock more during bowl season than Stanford’s Solomon Thomas. During the Sun Bowl, the North Carolina Tar Heels had no answer for Thomas, and he consistently wreaked havoc in the backfield.

Thomas was a force to be reckoned with this season, picking up 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, seven quarterback hurries and a fumble returned for a touchdown in 13 games. As impressive as those numbers are, they still don’t highlight just how dominant of a force Thomas can be.

The Stanford edge rusher has some of the most violent hands in college football, on par with Alabama’s Jonathan Allen. He does a nice job of exploding out of his stance while keeping his pad level low to gain leverage on offensive lineman.

Not only can Thomas rush the passer, but he also does a great job of plugging up rushing lanes. At 6-foot-3 and 273 pounds, Thomas could honestly play either outside linebacker or five-tech defensive end in a 3-4 scheme.

Scouts will fall in love with Thomas as soon as they talk with him. He’s an extremely intelligent guy with a strong work ethic and a desire to be great. He’s starting to get legitimate first-round buzz after the Sun Bowl, but I think there’s a chance that Thomas could squeeze into the top 10 by the time the draft finally rolls around.

