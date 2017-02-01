2017 National Signing Day Live Stream: Watch Online

2017 National Signing Day is here and many of the top prospects will be making their announcements live on ESPN. Here is how you can watch all of the signing day activities online.

Signing day is significant for many reasons. It is the conclusion of a year (or more) of football staffs and their recruiting departments hard work to recruit prospects to their schools. It is the day that young men make the biggest decision in their lives up to that point as to where they will spend the next three to four years of their lives. And it is the day that college football fans across the country have to serve as a special day to see the beginning of the future of their favorite programs.

Signing day also brings about a great deal of speculation as to where these signing day commits will go and what craziness will happen surrounding the prospects and their schools of choice (and there always is craziness, guaranteed). And like any good thing involving sports, there are rankings! As of now, Alabama has the top rated class in the country, will it stay that way after everyone signs on Wednesday? History would say it is a safe bet. Alabama has landed the top overall recruiting class every year since 2011 according to 247sports. With that said, Ohio State is hot on the trail of the Crimson Tide so it will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes can dethrone Alabama’s recruiting dominance at the top of the rankings.

Here is all of the information you need for the 2017 edition of National Signing Day.

Date: 2/1/2017

TV: ESPNU and ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The WatchESPN website will have programming for many individual SEC and ACC teams and for the University of Texas on the Longhorn Network.

Keep up with your favorite teams throughout the day to see who the land, and stay tuned to Saturday Blitz as we will have tons of coverage in the aftermath of National Signing Day. Happy National Signing Day, enjoy the festivities!

This article originally appeared on