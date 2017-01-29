2017 National Signing Day: 10 Biggest Names to Know

Well, National Signing Day is slowly approaching on February 1. Here are the 10 biggest unsigned and uncommitted names to know going in.

Well teams are preparing for the future and National Signing Day is upon us. It’s been quite the recruiting season for teams like the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers despite average season in the SEC.

The recruiting trail has been heavily trekked as National Signing Day approaches. According to SB Nation, the state with the most blue-chip players this season is Texas, as this list of top 10 players will show, boasting two players from Texas and California.

Each player ranks is in the top 100 in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Each uncommitted player will have all eyes on them with so much fanfare, a lot of them will be telecast on ESPNU.

With the signing period starting February 1 and ending on April 1, recruits are finishing up their official visits before signing their letter of intent. Now, early enrollees aside, some teams are still looking to make key moves with some big targets still on the board. As teams look to climb the recruiting rankings, here are some top players to know going forward.

National Signing Day serves as a stepping stone for players as they begin their collegiate careers, with each having something to prove. Tune in to these key prospects which should shake up the rankings late.

10. Jay Tufele, 4-star DT (South Jordan, UT)

Utah native Jay Tufele is a highly-rated four-star defensive tackle with a lot of offers, but he’s still yet to make a decision. Tufele is a 6-foot-3 and 297 pound prospect rated 41st overall, third overall by position and first in the state of Utah, according to 247 Sports.

Tufele was selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl West team this year for his high school accomplishments. He recorded 10.5 sacks and 57 total tackles in his senior season at Bingham High School.

His current top five choices are down to Utah, BYU, USC, Michigan and Ohio State. Early predictions have Tufele choosing the Utes, staying close to home. However, he’s used a lot of the month of January to enjoy his recruitment. On January 14, he visited the BYU Cougars. On January 20, he visited the USC Trojans. And on January 27, he took his final visit to Utah.

Top 5 all glory to the man above…???????? pic.twitter.com/pOZIPkFK2w — Jay Tufele (@tufele123) December 27, 2016

The Ohio State Buckeyes have made one final push at the defensive tackle as well. Urban Meyer and some of the staff visited Tufele in his home on January 26 before his official visit to Utah.

With zero commits in their current recruiting class at defensive tackle, Utah is in need of depth with seniors Lowell Lotulelei and Sam Tevi no longer in the mix. They could use his depth and early playing time could play a role as well. Both USC and Ohio State have two commits already at the defensive tackle position.

All eyes will be on Tufele on National Sign Day. Utah currently has the 44th ranked recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

9. Deommodore Lenoir, 4-star CB (Los Angeles, CA)

Deommodore Lenoir is a four-star cornerback prospect out of California who all eyes will be as National Signing Day approaches. Lenoir was also a participant in the US Army All-American Bowl on the West team with defensive tackle Jay Tufele. The cornerback prospect ranks 66th overall, seventh at his position and eighth overall in the state of California, according to 247 Sports.

Lenoir is a hard hitter and a ball hawk that looks to bring some of that to an Oregon Ducks team in desperate need of a defensive leader. The four-star cornerback also has potential on special teams as a kick returner.

. #Deommodore Lenoir with an impressive kick return in the US AA bowl. pic.twitter.com/QAXVDMAvNu — Allen Perkins (@AllenPerkinsHD) January 7, 2017

He decommitted from the Ducks back in November due to their reluctance to fire Mark Helfrich. But since hiring head coach Willie Taggart, it looks like the Ducks are still in good shape to re-earn his commitment. He took an unofficial visit to Eugene, Oregon on January 15.

In January, Lenoir also took visits to Nebraska on the 20th and Mississippi State on the 27th. It seems his top three choices are down Oregon, Nebraska and UCLA. Come National Signing Day, Taggart and other coaching staffs will have their eyes on Lenoir.

His decision is expected to be made on February 1.

8. Devonta Smith, 4-star WR (Amite, LA)

Devonta Smith is currently entrenched in a recruiting battle between SEC rivals Alabama and LSU. The four-star wide receiver prospect ranks 64th in the nation, ninth at his position and is second overall in the state of Louisiana, according to 247 Sports.

The speedy receiver cancelled his visit scheduled to Miami on January 27, only because of a basketball game though. But as of now, his decision still remains a mystery. He took official visits to LSU on January 13 and Alabama on January 20. He also took an official visit to Florida State, but its look like they’re out of the mix. His top three choices are Alabama, LSU and Miami, because of head coach Mark Richt.

At 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, Smith is a deepfield threat that can instantly put an SEC offense on top. The LSU Tigers have nine receivers listed for next season as well as three commits already. The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, have just two commits and nine receivers. If Smith has early playing time on his mind, his direction should be easy. Five-star receiver Jerry Jeudy and four-star receiver Tyrell Shavers are already two high-profile commits for Alabama.

Smith was originally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. But he decommitted from them last January after Coach Richt’s departure. Current predictions have Smith choosing the Crimson Tide on National Signing Day.

7. Willie Gay, 4-star OLB (Starkville, MS)

Willie Gay out of Starkville, Mississippi is another recruiting in an SEC recruiting battle. But this time its between Mississippi State and LSU. The Tigers and Bulldogs are just about neck and neck in signing the four-star outside linebacker prospect.

Gay is a 6-foot-2 and 223 pound linebacker rated 73 in the nation, third overall at his position and second overall in the state of Mississippi, according to 247 Sports. The Mississippi native had a very busy senior season, climbing the recruiting ranks and becoming highly sought after in the end. He had 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, six sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Ole Miss Rebels had his commitment before the season began after two unofficial visits. But Gay decommitted after he “fell in love with Michigan” after an official visit to Ann Arbor on October 22. Since his visit to Michigan, linebackers and special teams coach Chris Partridge has visited him in Starkville twice on December 5 and January 12. Since that visit, Gay has also gone on official visits to Mississippi State on January 13. And he visited the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on January 20.

With zero commitments, the Mississippi State Bulldogs seem to be the front runner for Gay by a slim margin for obvious reasons, but we’ll see. Gay said LSU and Ole Miss are his leaders as well. He will make his decision on National Signing Day.

6. Austin Jackson, 4-star OT (Phoenix, AZ)

Austin Jackson is a coveted four-star offensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds. He rates 35th overall in the nation, eighth overall at his position and is the first overall player in the state of Arizona, according to 247 Sports. Jackson is one the uncommitted stars to watch as National Signing Day approaches

The offensive tackle has narrowed his decision down to USC, Arizona State and Texas A&M. He took official visits to his top schools early in the recruiting process and has had a quiet January. However, he didn’t take a visit to College Station to see the Aggies. Jackson visited USC on November 26. Then he visited the Sun Devils on December 3.

With zero commitments in this year’s recruiting class, its obvious why the Sun Devils would be a top three for Jackson’s services. Arizona State will nine offensive lineman on the roster for 2017.

The Trojans have eight offensive lineman on the currently roster for 2017. But they also have three offensive tackle commitments in this year’s recruiting class, four-star Alijah Vera-Tucker and three-stars Jalen McKenzie and Andrew Voorhees.

Jackson has an opportunity to join a strong class of offensive lineman that will anchor a high-power offensive under head coach Clay Helton. He is set to make his decision on February 1.

5. K’Lavon Chaisson, 4-star WDE (Houston, TX)

K’Lavon Chaisson is the one target high on a lot of teams’ radar as National Signing Day approaches. Chaisson climbed up the recruiting ranks late in 2017, now a highly sought after weakside defensive end. He finished the season 37th nationally, fourth overall at weakside defensive and fifth-best in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports. He is a four-star prospect.

Chaisson has had a busy January as a result of his explosive senior season. He finished his final high school season with 84 total tackles and 21 sacks. He took official visits to LSU, Texas, Colorado and Florida on the 13th, 20th, 23rd, and 27th respectively.

Football is in the bloodline, as Chaisson’s brother, Kelvin, also played at Baylor University as a an outside linebacker. But with so much turmoil surrounding their campus in Waco Texas, it’s unlikely he’ll go there.

Reporter: "What motivates you to take your play to the next level?" Me: "My last name isn't just a last name. It's a legacy & a trademark" pic.twitter.com/aVgdqE4Fyp — K'Lavon Chaisson (@WhosThatGuy4) January 24, 2017

The LSU Tigers will have eight weakside defensive ends on the roster entering the 2017 season. They lost seniors Tashawn Bower and Lewis Neal. With two commits already in their recruiting class, losing out on Chaisson wouldn’t hurt the Tigers too badly. But getting his pledge would certainly boost the depth and strength of the position.

Chaisson is expected to make his decision on National Signing Day. Early predictions have him choosing Texas Longhorns.

4. Joseph Lewis, 5-star WR (Los Angeles, CA)

Wide receiver Joseph Lewis is the first five-star prospect on the list that is a name to know. Lewis ranks 31 in the nation, fourth at his position and sixth overall in the state of California.

The Los Angeles native fractured his ankle in his senior season, but he still holds value going into National Signing Day. The 6-foot-2 wide and 204 pound wide receiver still was able to make the US All-American Army Bowl West squad and remains a top target.

His top two schools look to be down to the USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers. He took official visits to Nebraska on October 1 and USC on January 27. With no wide receiver commitments in their class, it looks like the Trojans have an early advantage.

Not to mention, USC lost leading receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who left early for the NFL Draft. On top of that, the Trojans graduate four other receivers, leaving plenty of room for Lewis. They will have seven wide receivers on the roster for next year.

Nebraska will have six wide receivers on the roster next year, but they already have four commitments in this year’s recruiting class. It may a numbers game for Lewis, which shouldn’t be too difficult of a decision. The Trojans return Sam Darnold at quarterback as well.

Lewis will make his decision on National Signing Day on ESPN2.

3. LaBryan Ray, 5-star SDE (Madison, AL)

LaBryan Ray is another highly rated five-star prospect to watch as National Signing Day approaches. Ray is the 26th rated player in the country, first at strong-side defensive end and in the state of Alabama.

The Madison, Alabama native recorded 124 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his senior season. His teammate, Kryiq McDonald, signed with Alabama and enrolled in January.

At 6-foot-4, 264 pounds, Ray is a name to know as National Signing Day approaches. While Ray is coming his decision mum, early predictions have Alabama acquiring him on February 1. As if their class isn’t strong enough, already, Ray would be the sixth 5-star prospect, according to 247 Sports.

With four defensive ends leaving due to graduation, there’s plenty of playing time to go around for Ray and others. They have two 4-star strong-side defensive ends already, but on paper, Ray blows them out the water. He took an official visit to Alabama on January 20. Then the following week, the Crimson Tide visited Ray in his hometown of Madison.

Ray took an official visit to Florida on January 27. He’s also taken an official to Tennessee on January 13. But still, the Crimson Tide seem to be heavy favorites to earn Ray’s commitment.

2. Aubrey Solomon, 5-star DT (Leesburg, GA)

Aubrey Solomon is a 5-star defensive tackle rated 25th nationally and second overall by his position, according to 247 Sports. He is the third best defensive tackle available in the state of Georgia.

The reopening of Solomon’s recruitment let teams know he was still searching for a home. His top four choices are Michigan, Alabama and Georgia.

His top four choices are Michigan, Alabama, USC and Georgia. Solomon took an official visit to Alabama on November 26. He took an official visit to USC on January 13.

Final 4 ???????? no questions please and thank you ???? pic.twitter.com/LJpqhCubFL — Aubrey Solomon (@AubreySolomon91) January 8, 2017

The Alabama Crimson Tide have just one defensive tackle recruit in this year’s class and six on the current roster. Landing Solomon would be a huge get for them. The Michigan Wolverines will have just five on their roster as well and the chances of him going to Ann Arbor seem very high.

Head coach Nick Saban conducted an in-home visit on January 26. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh went go-karting with Solomon last week. So, its been a busy January for Solomon going into National Signing Day.

His decision is will be made on February 1 on ESPNU.

1. Marvin Wilson, 5-star DT (Bellaire, TX)

Marvin Wilson is a five-star prospect that could boost a lot teams’ position in the recruiting ranks. Wilson is a 6-foot-4, 329 pound defensive tackle who had a stellar career at Episcopal High School. He racked up 200 total tackles, 71 tackles for loss and 42 sacks . He ranks sixth overall in the nation, first at his position and in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports.

Wilson has LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and South Florida as his top five choices, making National Signing Day an important moment for each program. So, teams are making their final pitches. The Oklahoma Sooners visited his home with a number of players and staff donning a number 99 jersey on January 23. The Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff has visited him on two seperate occasions on January 18 and January 25.

Top 5 ???? I'll be announcing my commitment on National Signing Day pic.twitter.com/90DRiRtr35 — HOLLYWOOD MARV???? (@RDMW6) December 27, 2016

With two commits already in their recruiting class at defensive tackle, LSU still needs some depth at the position as they transition to a 3-4 defense. The Texas native would give the Tigers a huge presence to clog up SEC defenses for years to come

Wilson took an official visit to Baton Rouge on January 13 but Ohio State and Oklahoma and South Florida have all made contact with him as well. He took an official visit to South Florida on January 20.

The five-star prospect out of Texas will make his final decision on National Signing Day.

